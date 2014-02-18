Forget Paris, Take a Trip to The Broome: SoHo’s New European-Inspired Hotel

Standing tall in downtown Manhattan is The Broome Hotel, a gem exclusive to New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The structure, which boasts an open courtyard and penthouse, is the brain child of French restaurateurs, Vincent Boitier, brothers Jean Claude and Stephane Iacovelli, owner Damien Jaquinet, and designer Olivier Weisse.

Weisse borrowed European elements, along with NYC boutique-bought items to create the whimsical five-floor, 14-room edifice. "I’m a French man in New York, and I wanted the hotel’s design to mix both cultures," the designer tells InStyle.com, citing the hotel’s bistro chairs and painted moldings that adorn the guest rooms and open space. "The open air atrium is a complete dichotomy from the chaos of the city, and allows guests to have their own slice of peace in a heavenly setting," adds Boitier.

The Broome is the first of its kind—everything from the BDDW mirrors hanging in the hallways to the Nunu’s Chocolates that stock each room’s mini bar, is locally sourced. "I took inspiration from SoHo’s industrial style, and decided to go contemporary, with a nod to the community around us," says Weisse. In fact, all of the décor and goods were purchased within walking distance of the hotel, notably from BDDW, Thomas O’Brien, Jonathan Adler, Design within Reach, and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Click here for a tour of The Broome, exclusive design details, and where to shop the hotel's NYC-curated goods.

For more information and to book a room, visit thebroomenyc.com.