Forget Paris, Take a Trip to The Broome: SoHo’s New European-Inspired Hotel

Jason Schmidt
Grace Gavilanes
Feb 18, 2014 @ 8:45 am

Standing tall in downtown Manhattan is The Broome Hotel, a gem exclusive to New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The structure, which boasts an open courtyard and penthouse, is the brain child of French restaurateurs, Vincent Boitier, brothers Jean Claude and Stephane Iacovelli, owner Damien Jaquinet, and designer Olivier Weisse.

Weisse borrowed European elements, along with NYC boutique-bought items to create the whimsical five-floor, 14-room edifice. "I’m a French man in New York, and I wanted the hotel’s design to mix both cultures," the designer tells InStyle.com, citing the hotel’s bistro chairs and painted moldings that adorn the guest rooms and open space. "The open air atrium is a complete dichotomy from the chaos of the city, and allows guests to have their own slice of peace in a heavenly setting," adds Boitier.

The Broome is the first of its kind—everything from the BDDW mirrors hanging in the hallways to the Nunu’s Chocolates that stock each room’s mini bar, is locally sourced. "I took inspiration from SoHo’s industrial style, and decided to go contemporary, with a nod to the community around us," says Weisse. In fact, all of the décor and goods were purchased within walking distance of the hotel, notably from BDDW, Thomas O’Brien, Jonathan Adler, Design within Reach, and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Click here for a tour of The Broome, exclusive design details, and where to shop the hotel's NYC-curated goods.

For more information and to book a room, visit thebroomenyc.com.

The Broome Hotel

SoHo’s new hotel was conceptualized seven years ago. It is described as being “every bit as modern as the city that has built up around it, while still maintaining an inviting and warm ambience.”
The Bedroom

The headboards in each bedroom ($2095; mgbwhome.com) are sourced from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.
The Conference Room

On what the designer wishes he incorporated more of: "l wish I had made the walls a bit more colorful, but thanks to the owners' personal art collections that now adorn the walls, there is plenty of color!"
The Junior Room

This Jonathan Adler desk lamp ($275; jonathanadler.com) sits in every room of the hotel.
The Penthouse

"The Penthouse is definitely my favorite room,” says Weisse. The table seen on the large terrace is another favorite of the designer. "It can host dinner parties for up to 12 friends," he says.
The Penthouse Terrace

"Access to terraces on both the Broome Street side, and the smaller terrace overlooking the interior courtyard, make the room feel spacious," says the designer.
The Open Courtyard

"I think the jewel that gives the property its European vibe is the unexpected courtyard," says Weisse. "It’s unlike any other space in New York. Often times in Europe, these types of hidden gems are tucked away behind large doors or gates."

