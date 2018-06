When stylist Brad Goreski puts together a red carpet look for one of his celebrity clients—who include Demi Moore and Rashida Jones—he abides by one rule: "Every outfit must have a 'crowning glory,' be it the gown, great piece of jewelry or an amazing pair of shoes." It's a styling sensibility that's seen the author and former star of TV's It's a Brad, Brad World guide actresses to best-dressed lists, and an approach he translates for his home with equally impressive results.

“I like all the rooms to have a pop of color or a great piece of art,” Goreski tells InStyle of the mid-century-style L.A. abode he shares with his partner of 13 years, Emmy-nominated TV writer and producer Gary Janetti.

Notable Quote

"All the rooms to have a pop of color or a great piece of art." —@MrBradGoreski on his home

In 2012 the couple found the three-bedroom house, in the cosmopolitan neighborhood of Westwood, and were immediately drawn to the cosy atmosphere by the previous owner, who had lived there for 40 years. “My partner and I have always wanted a traditional home that also has a modern feel to it," Goreski says. "Our instincts were so right about this one.”

In creating the home’s overall aesthetic, the couple worked together. “I have to give Gary credit for fine-tuning my taste. He introduced me to mid-century furniture, clean surfaces, interesting textures and playing with color,” says Goreski.

As the breakout star of The Rachel Zoe Project, Goreski's love of fashion was apparent to anyone who watched him on the show as it is to those who tour his home. A former art history student at the University of Southern California, Goreski’s favorite piece in the home is a print by photographer Roxanne Lowit that captures Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista in a bathtub in Paris. “The ’90s supermodel was one of the things that got me into fashion; I was obsessed.”

Inside Goreski’s wardrobe you’ll find “at least 175” pairs of shoes, while the library is packed with more than 100 style and photography tomes, including a signed copy of Tom Ford. A much-loved tan leather armchair by French fashion house Hermès in the formal living room was secured via an eBay auction. “I [don’t usually] win anything!” he says.

Take a peek inside Brad Goreski’s serene and chic L.A. home now.