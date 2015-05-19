Taylor-Made Living: Come Inside Designer Rebecca Taylor's Beach House

InStyle Staff
May 19, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Rebecca Taylor's kitchen
The Kitchen

Taylor is a huge fan of fresh flowers—and lots of patterns. “Prints are a big thing for me,” she says. Her kitchen walls are covered with framed illustrations, most of them drawn by her husband, artist Wayne Pate. 

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - The Front Porch
The Front Porch

Taylor and her three children, twins Zoe and Isabel, 8, and Charlie, 6, spend nearly all their time outside playing tennis and swimming (pictured left). “The property has maples, hydrangeas, and pines—it’s just lovely,” she says. Outside the property, signs point visitors to the ferry dock (pictured right). 

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's living room
The Living Room

Natural materials—cotton, wicker, wood—lend the living room an easy, comfortable vibe. “We’re always switching stuff around,” says Taylor. A large Alexandra Strada photo of children swimming hangs near the fireplace.

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - The Guesthouse
The Guesthouse

The three children relax in the guesthouse, which has no bathroom. “My parents stay there,” the designer says with a laugh.

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - the Children's Rooms and The Back Entryway
The Children's Rooms and The Back Entryway 

Twin beds in one of the children’s rooms (pictured left) come from Restoration Hardware. Two tortoiseshells from nearby Marika’s Antiques frame the back entry (pictured right).

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's outdoor space
The Outdoor Space

Most meals are served al fresco, underneath the blooming tree that dominates the backyard. “When it’s really hot, there is a nice breeze under the canopy of boughs,” the designer says.

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's tablescape
The Tablescape

Vases filled with wildflowers, and even little toys, give Taylor’s table settings their no-fuss appeal.

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - The Master Bedroom and The Pool
The Master Bedroom and The Pool

The master bedroom (pictured left) was once a television nook. The swimming pool (pictured right) is where the children can be found on summer afternoons.

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - Taylor's Relaxed Style
Taylor's Relaxed Style

Taylor doesn’t take herself—or her second home—too seriously. “We like things that are meaningful, not expensive,” she says. Printed pillows add a pop of pattern to the white-on-white living room.

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - The Mudroom and Getting to the Island
The Mudroom and Getting to the Island

The mudroom is arrayed with baskets of hats and an American flag (pictured left). Ferries provide the only access to the remote Shelter Island (pictured right).

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - Family First
Family First 

The most important factor of Taylor's summer retreat is that it supports a family friendly atmosphere. “The style is relaxed and eclectic, almost rustic. It’s not meant to be perfect,” said Taylor, pictured here with Charlie, her “little man.”

Dean Kaufman
Rebecca Taylor's home - The Back Porch
The Back Porch

Taylor is attempting to imbue her daughters with a sense of Kiwiness. “I want them to identify with what’s going on down there, from the politics to the pavlova,” she says.

Dean Kaufman
