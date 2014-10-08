C'est Bien! French Recipes from Food Blogger Mimi Thorisson

InStyle Staff
Oct 08, 2014 @ 12:45 pm
Coq Au Vin - Mimi Thorisson
Coq Au Vin

The trick to making this hallowed French dish without much fuss is mostly a matter of good organization, advises Mimi Thorisson of the gorgeous food blog Manger. "You have to marinate the chicken a day in advance," she says, "but using ready-made stock cuts the work in half." Boiled potatoes tossed in olive oil and chopped parsley are her favorite accompaniment. Get the recipe here.

Oddur Thorisson
Recipes Pumpkin Soup from Mimi Thorisson
Pumpkin Soup

Taking advantage of the season's abundant pumpkins and butternut squash, this satisfying puréed soup showcases fall's mellow flavors. Get the recipe here.

Oddur Thorisson
Oct Recipes - Onion Tart from Mimi Thorisson
Onion Tart

"With salad and a glass of good wine, this savory tart creates the perfect meal," says Thorisson of this hearty dish. Made with caramelized onions tossed in a honey and balsamic vinegar glaze, it has just a hint of sweetness. Get the recipe here.

Oddur Thorisson
Gâteau Basque from Mimi Thorisson
Gâteau Basque

This wonderfully traditional cake, a favorite among Thorisson's kids—rum and all—is simple, custardy, and not overly sweet, which makes it ideal not only for teatime or after dinner but also for the next morning's breakfast. Get the recipe here.

Oddur Thorisson
