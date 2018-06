My Favorite Room: Miley Cyrus and More!

4 of 7 Paul Costello

Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Closet

"It's hard to pick a favorite room in my apartment, but I'd say if I had to pick one it would definitely be my closet," says the actress of her 200-square-foot walk-in closet in her Tribeca home. "The people that lived here before me used it as their baby's room, and I converted it into an entire closet. It's really every girl's dream."