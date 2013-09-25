From the Chic Study to the Stylish Bedroom, Go Inside Kenneth Cole's Home

Now that their three daughters are grown, fashion designer Kenneth Cole and his wife, Maria Cuomo Cole, have turned their handsome Stanford White-designed home into a weekend retreat that's a loving reflection of their 25 years together. InStyle took a private tour inside and sat down with Cole for an exclusive interview. "A house may reflect who you are on the outside but a home is who you are on the inside," explains Cole, who says they didn't necessarily set out to "decorate" the house. "All of these things tell a story about our past," Cole adds. "But even more importantly, they inspire us to look forward to what lies ahead." Click through the gallery to see the photos!

 

Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole

Cole and Cuomo Cole perch on a deep window bay in the sitting room. A documentary filmmaker, Cuomo Cole most recently produced the Oscar-nominated "The Invisible War," about violence against women in the military.
The Yard

Inviting porches surround the gracious white-shingled home, offering stunning views of the lush gardens.
The Sitting Room

In one of the home’s two main-floor sitting rooms, a blend of antiques and contemporary upholstered pieces creates a refined yet eclectic feel. The black rocking chair was found in the basement of an antiques shop in London.
The Art

Cole surprised his wife with a pair of Warhols of her father, former New York governor Mario Cuomo, that they?d once spied together in an N.Y.C. gallery window.
The Living Room

Marc Chagall’s "The Wedding" hangs above a gray Restoration Hardware couch in the sitting room, shown above.
The Bedroom

Interior designer Natasha Bergreen applied pale stripes on the walls of an upstairs bedroom for a textured yet soft effect.
The Foyer

In the foyer a papier-mache statuette of a woman (found in an antiques shop in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.) shares space with family photos. A canvas on an easel in the background is a Gustav Klimt–inspired painting by daughter Emily.
The Kitchen

The expansive kitchen features a hammered copper island and a custom-made La Glacière refrigerator from France with a signed brass plate by the artisan who made it.
The Study

A Warhol "Beatle Boots" silk screen, leaning on the mantel, is one of the many shoe-themed collectibles in Cole?s elegantly rustic study.

