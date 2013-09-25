From the Chic Study to the Stylish Bedroom, Go Inside Kenneth Cole's Home

Now that their three daughters are grown, fashion designer Kenneth Cole and his wife, Maria Cuomo Cole, have turned their handsome Stanford White-designed home into a weekend retreat that's a loving reflection of their 25 years together. InStyle took a private tour inside and sat down with Cole for an exclusive interview. "A house may reflect who you are on the outside but a home is who you are on the inside," explains Cole, who says they didn't necessarily set out to "decorate" the house. "All of these things tell a story about our past," Cole adds. "But even more importantly, they inspire us to look forward to what lies ahead." Click through the gallery to see the photos!

