Inside Jaime King's Home

1 of 12 Dean Kaufman

King of the Hills

Though Jaime King plays an old-fashioned Southern Belle on the CW's 'Hart of Dixie', she embraces a seriously modern life in her sleek Beverly Hills home. The actress's love for decor started as a child in Nebraska, where her parents taught their four kids to lay carpet and build cabinets. King's budget may be more accommodating now, but she brings the same hands-on passion to decorating the midcentury-modern home she shares with her director husband Kyle Newman.



King (in a Stella McCartney tank and Rag & Bone skirt) posed with a painting by British street artist Eelus. "I tracked him down and had him paint it for my husband for Christmas," she says.