At Home with Jessica Seinfeld

10 of 12 Dean Kaufman

JULIAN'S FAVORITE RECIPE: SIMPLE PEPPERCORN STEAK

SERVES 4

2 New York strip steaks (about 1 inch thick, 1 lb. each)

1 tbsp whole black peppercorns

2 tsp canola oil

1 tsp kosher salt (½ tsp. + ½ tsp.)



1. Take the steaks out of the refrigerator and let come to room temperature, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, crack the pepper using the bottom of a small skillet until all of the peppercorns are crushed.

2. If there is a lot of fat attached to the steak, trim it off with a chef's knife. Drizzle each steak with ½ tsp of the oil and rub into both sides. Measure ½ tsp of the salt, then pinch and sprinkle over the tops. Turn the steaks over and season the same way with the remaining ½ tsp salt. Rub the cracked pepper into both sides.

3. Place a large skillet on the stove and turn the heat to medium-high. When the skillet is hot (after a minute or two), add the steaks. Cook the steaks on the first side until a deep brown crust has formed, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip the steaks and cook 4 to 6 minutes more for medium-rare, 125° to 130°F internal temperature. Using tongs, hold each steak to sear the fat on the edges. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing.