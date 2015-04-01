Hilfiger's Hideaway

InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 10:24 am
no title
pinterest
In honor of the 10th anniversary of his Tommy and Tommy Girl fragrances, fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger invited 50 friends to his Nantucket home for a celebratory soirÃ©e. Guests enjoyed an elaborate picnic on the beach and a live musical performance by Ben Jelen. "I think being here makes you feel proud to be an American," Hilfiger said of his island residence. "It is so beautiful."

-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Suzanne Zuckerman
Andrew Durham
no title
pinterest
"I've been coming to Cape Cod and Nantucket for most of my life," the designer said, adding that he credits the area for his original creative direction. "There's a whole preppy thing happening here, and it's the real thing. The authenticity gives me real inspiration."
Andrew Durham
no title
pinterest
It's no surprise that the color scheme of the house is red, white and blue. Authentic nautical art and historical souvenirs decorate the space, while clean accents and furnishings give it a relaxed, patriotic vibe. "There's a lot of Colonial-period paintings mixed with some funky beach dÃ©cor. It's really lovely," said Maggie Grace of Lost, who attended the gathering.
Andrew Durham
no title
pinterest
Lost stars Emilie de Ravin and Maggie Grace, reunited at the seaside bash, are certainly no strangers to island life. "It's stunning-it's like traveling back in time, it's so beautiful," de Ravin said of the intimate setting, noting that while Hawaii and Nantucket are both gorgeous escapes, the cultures of the two locales contrast starkly.
Andrew Durham
no title
pinterest
Every aspect of the party was beautifully orchestrated-from the delicious meal and signature cocktails to the stunning design accents at dinner and arranged throughout the stately home. "It's definitely the ultimate East Coast experience," said Grace of the night's festivities.
Andrew Durham
no title
pinterest
Guests feasted on a lavish seafood spread and kicked the night off with cosmopolitans made with Nantucket cranberry juice. "The oysters are amazing!" said Samaire Armstrong, who first met Hilfiger as a model in one of his fashion shows more than a year ago.
Andrew Durham
no title
pinterest
In town, the streets are paved with cobblestones, and the stores are all family-owned. "Everything is homegrown; everything is family-oriented and wholesome here," said Hilfiger. "It's Americana at its best."
Andrew Durham
no title
pinterest
With no chain stores or mass-market retailers, Nantucket radiates a unique old-fashioned charm-which is why Hilfiger has been a resident of the community for over 25 years. A favorite stop in town? Aunt Leah's Fudge. "The peanut-butter fudge is off the hook!" said Hilfiger.
Andrew Durham
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Andrew Durham

In honor of the 10th anniversary of his Tommy and Tommy Girl fragrances, fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger invited 50 friends to his Nantucket home for a celebratory soirÃ©e. Guests enjoyed an elaborate picnic on the beach and a live musical performance by Ben Jelen. "I think being here makes you feel proud to be an American," Hilfiger said of his island residence. "It is so beautiful."

-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Suzanne Zuckerman
Advertisement
2 of 8 Andrew Durham

"I've been coming to Cape Cod and Nantucket for most of my life," the designer said, adding that he credits the area for his original creative direction. "There's a whole preppy thing happening here, and it's the real thing. The authenticity gives me real inspiration."
3 of 8 Andrew Durham

It's no surprise that the color scheme of the house is red, white and blue. Authentic nautical art and historical souvenirs decorate the space, while clean accents and furnishings give it a relaxed, patriotic vibe. "There's a lot of Colonial-period paintings mixed with some funky beach dÃ©cor. It's really lovely," said Maggie Grace of Lost, who attended the gathering.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Andrew Durham

Lost stars Emilie de Ravin and Maggie Grace, reunited at the seaside bash, are certainly no strangers to island life. "It's stunning-it's like traveling back in time, it's so beautiful," de Ravin said of the intimate setting, noting that while Hawaii and Nantucket are both gorgeous escapes, the cultures of the two locales contrast starkly.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Andrew Durham

Every aspect of the party was beautifully orchestrated-from the delicious meal and signature cocktails to the stunning design accents at dinner and arranged throughout the stately home. "It's definitely the ultimate East Coast experience," said Grace of the night's festivities.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Andrew Durham

Guests feasted on a lavish seafood spread and kicked the night off with cosmopolitans made with Nantucket cranberry juice. "The oysters are amazing!" said Samaire Armstrong, who first met Hilfiger as a model in one of his fashion shows more than a year ago.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Andrew Durham

In town, the streets are paved with cobblestones, and the stores are all family-owned. "Everything is homegrown; everything is family-oriented and wholesome here," said Hilfiger. "It's Americana at its best."
Advertisement
8 of 8 Andrew Durham

With no chain stores or mass-market retailers, Nantucket radiates a unique old-fashioned charm-which is why Hilfiger has been a resident of the community for over 25 years. A favorite stop in town? Aunt Leah's Fudge. "The peanut-butter fudge is off the hook!" said Hilfiger.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!