Hilfiger's Hideaway

-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Suzanne Zuckerman
Andrew Durham
"I've been coming to Cape Cod and Nantucket for most of my life," the designer said, adding that he credits the area for his original creative direction. "There's a whole preppy thing happening here, and it's the real thing. The authenticity gives me real inspiration."
Lost stars Emilie de Ravin and Maggie Grace, reunited at the seaside bash, are certainly no strangers to island life. "It's stunning-it's like traveling back in time, it's so beautiful," de Ravin said of the intimate setting, noting that while Hawaii and Nantucket are both gorgeous escapes, the cultures of the two locales contrast starkly.
Andrew Durham
Every aspect of the party was beautifully orchestrated-from the delicious meal and signature cocktails to the stunning design accents at dinner and arranged throughout the stately home. "It's definitely the ultimate East Coast experience," said Grace of the night's festivities.
Andrew Durham
Guests feasted on a lavish seafood spread and kicked the night off with cosmopolitans made with Nantucket cranberry juice. "The oysters are amazing!" said Samaire Armstrong, who first met Hilfiger as a model in one of his fashion shows more than a year ago.
Andrew Durham
In town, the streets are paved with cobblestones, and the stores are all family-owned. "Everything is homegrown; everything is family-oriented and wholesome here," said Hilfiger. "It's Americana at its best."
Andrew Durham
With no chain stores or mass-market retailers, Nantucket radiates a unique old-fashioned charm-which is why Hilfiger has been a resident of the community for over 25 years. A favorite stop in town? Aunt Leah's Fudge. "The peanut-butter fudge is off the hook!" said Hilfiger.
