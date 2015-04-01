Hilfiger's Hideaway

1 of 8 Andrew Durham

In honor of the 10th anniversary of his Tommy and Tommy Girl fragrances, fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger invited 50 friends to his Nantucket home for a celebratory soirÃ©e. Guests enjoyed an elaborate picnic on the beach and a live musical performance by Ben Jelen. "I think being here makes you feel proud to be an American," Hilfiger said of his island residence. "It is so beautiful."



-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Suzanne Zuckerman