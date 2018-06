Go Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home With DomaineHome.com

Richie began by honing her palette. “The colors in the backyard were a bit all over the place,” she says. She settled on turquoise, yellow, and black as a unifying colorway, creating throw pillows in the shades with Sunbrella fabrics to anchor her scheme, carrying it through with accents such as CB2 Shroom Side Tables and recycled glass tumblers , and offsetting with glam touches including Jayson Home’s quirky Brass Peace Sign