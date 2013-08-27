Go Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home With DomaineHome.com

Aug 27, 2013 @ 4:54 pm
Nicole Richie
Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home: Hanging with Harlow
Richie began by honing her palette. “The colors in the backyard were a bit all over the place,” she says. She settled on turquoise, yellow, and black as a unifying colorway, creating throw pillows in the shades with Sunbrella fabrics to anchor her scheme, carrying it through with accents such as CB2 Shroom Side Tables and recycled glass tumblers, and offsetting with glam touches including Jayson Home’s quirky Brass Peace Sign.
Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home: Girls Night Out
Artfully strung globe lights, rows of sparklers, and Fez Star Lanterns intermingled with Kamali Tabletop Lanterns imbued the scene with a magical ambience, while succulent arrangements designed by Inner Gardens owner Stephen Block brought in an earthy element. But for Richie, the crowning touch was a hand-painted Magic Cabin canvas teepee embellished with a California-inspired mural by artist duo Clamdiggin. “It’s the real deal,” she says.
