Go Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home With DomaineHome.com
InStyle.com
Aug 27, 2013 @ 4:54 pm
Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home: Hanging with Harlow
Richie began by honing her palette. “The colors in the backyard were a bit all over the place,” she says. She settled on turquoise, yellow, and black as a unifying colorway, creating throw pillows in the shades with Sunbrella fabrics to anchor her scheme, carrying it through with accents such as CB2 Shroom Side Tables and recycled glass tumblers, and offsetting with glam touches including Jayson Home’s quirky Brass Peace Sign.
Courtesy of Domainehome.com
Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home: Girls Night Out
2 of 2Courtesy of Domainehome.com
Inside Nicole Richie's Laurel Canyon Home: Girls Night Out