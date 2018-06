50 Celebrity Rooms to Be Inspired By

51 of 52 Paul Costello

Kelsey Grammer

THE STATS Kelsey Grammer's 8,000-square-foot New York retreat-set on two-acres of coveted coastal Hamptons property-is all about relaxation for his family of four. The decor of the classic New England-style home is a mix of west coast and east coast, as well as a mix of Kelsey and his ex-wife Camille's tastes (they divorced in 2012). "We've grown together toward a certain style," he says. "Without Camille I would never have become a guy who cares about furniture. Now she just has to figure out how to accessorize me, so I go with everything else in the house!"



WHY THEY LOVE IT There's room for a crowd. The estate has seven bedrooms to accommodate Grammer's extended family for dinners and parties. "I like knowing everyone is just down the hall," he says.