12 Amazing Star Closets

Whenmoved in with new husband , she jumped at the opportunity to create a brand new closet. "We knocked down the wall between two rooms and Josh named it Fergieland!" she says. "I designed it myself, so there's a boudoir-boutique feel." The large room is just for Fergie's things (organized by color and category of course), while Josh's clothes are kept in his own closet in the master bedroom. "Before Josh and I moved in together my stuff would be over flowing into piles in the living room at his house." she says. "Now I love the process of picking things out."MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR CLOSET! Download our wardrobe worksheet.