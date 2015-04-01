Home Guide from American Living
Sponsored by JCPenney
InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 11:43 am
A Happier Holiday
What is an easy way to make a holiday party more festive?
Injecting a dose of holiday fun into your dining room is a simple way to make your home more celebratory this season. Start with American Living’s Pine Ridge accent plates, decorated with a cheerful plaid. Then serve up all your hot drinks in matching Pine Ridge mugs. Add the final touch to every place setting with our Clemons Tartan placemats and napkins. The two festive patterns play well off each other and combined give your table a sophisticated look. These personal touches won’t go unnoticed and guests will compliment you on your attention to detail.
When the weather outside is frightful, it is the perfect time to cozy up at home with a warm drink. Mix up your regular hot beverage routine by putting AL’s Pine Ridge mugs in your cupboards. Sold as a set of four, this is an easy way to add a dose of holiday cheer to your home for under amp#36;40. Whether you’re sipping on morning coffee, serving your kids hot chocolate or offering guests some apple cider, nothing says happy holidays quite like these bright, festive mugs.
What is an inexpensive way to update my bedroom this season?
The focal point in any bedroom is, quite obviously, the bed. Therefore, the easiest way to give your room an instant update is to buy new bedding. American Living’s Foxhunt Tartan collection is an elegant blend of prints, materials, and patterns that are totally on trend for this season and will look stylish all year long. A dark floral comforter makes a dramatic statement when contrasted against classic gingham sheets. Incorporate a sumptuous velvet quilt and pillows as bold accents that bring more color and texture to the decor. Mixing and matching different styles is the best way to showcase your individual taste.
What is the best way to make a living room comfortable while at the same time presentable?
The first job of a living room is to provide an easy, relaxing place to spend time, so don't plan anything too formal. When implementing decorating ideas for a living room, you want to aim for something that looks good but is practical enough for everyday use. Stick with a versatile color scheme or material, like genuine leather and wood, which are also durable materials that age well. Then you can start adding your own personal style with accessories and details like layered curtains, patterned cushions and pillows, and hanging pictures to add interest to the walls.
How can I add texture or pattern to my living room furniture without it looking too busy?
A successful room needs to have balance. Texture and pattern are important because they add layers and movement, and keep the color palette flowing throughout without making the room too uniform; however, they need to be balanced with neutral tones such as browns, creams and whites. Additionally, using the same texture or pattern in various ways gives the room a cohesive look. American Living's Lorraine loveseat and accent seat are perfect examples: Without being distracting, the pattern and textures work together, adding a great visual interest.
Creating a cozy space in your home can easily be accomplished by simply adding an area rug. Arrange a sofa, chairs and a small table around a rectangular rug, with a coffee table as the centerpiece and you have an instant nook. In addition to being a great way to accent your decor, area rugs also have practical benefits: They insulate a room and can also add some soundproofing.
What are some tips on choosing the right curtains for any room?
Curtains are used to decorate and enhance the style of your home, complementing color schemes and adding style, texture and vibrancy. Depending on your taste, curtain panels can be used with or without valances, which are the window treatment that covers the uppermost part of the window. Matching curtain panels with bedding is a classic way to complete the look of a room.
What are a few key pieces for decorating the table top on a budget?
A simple serving bowl makes a wonderful centerpiece, oftentimes filled with fruit like Granny Smith apples or green pears. The bright green against a white creamic fruit bowl like American Living's Carriage Hill serving bowl adds a great pop of color to any tabletop. Additionally, classic candlesticks, like American Living's Bedford candlesticks, are a timeless addition to any tabletop.
What is an easy way to make a holiday party more festive?
Injecting a dose of holiday fun into your dining room is a simple way to make your home more celebratory this season. Start with American Living’s Pine Ridge accent plates, decorated with a cheerful plaid. Then serve up all your hot drinks in matching Pine Ridge mugs. Add the final touch to every place setting with our Clemons Tartan placemats and napkins. The two festive patterns play well off each other and combined give your table a sophisticated look. These personal touches won’t go unnoticed and guests will compliment you on your attention to detail.
When the weather outside is frightful, it is the perfect time to cozy up at home with a warm drink. Mix up your regular hot beverage routine by putting AL’s Pine Ridge mugs in your cupboards. Sold as a set of four, this is an easy way to add a dose of holiday cheer to your home for under amp#36;40. Whether you’re sipping on morning coffee, serving your kids hot chocolate or offering guests some apple cider, nothing says happy holidays quite like these bright, festive mugs.
What is an inexpensive way to update my bedroom this season?
The focal point in any bedroom is, quite obviously, the bed. Therefore, the easiest way to give your room an instant update is to buy new bedding. American Living’s Foxhunt Tartan collection is an elegant blend of prints, materials, and patterns that are totally on trend for this season and will look stylish all year long. A dark floral comforter makes a dramatic statement when contrasted against classic gingham sheets. Incorporate a sumptuous velvet quilt and pillows as bold accents that bring more color and texture to the decor. Mixing and matching different styles is the best way to showcase your individual taste.
What is the best way to make a living room comfortable while at the same time presentable?
The first job of a living room is to provide an easy, relaxing place to spend time, so don't plan anything too formal. When implementing decorating ideas for a living room, you want to aim for something that looks good but is practical enough for everyday use. Stick with a versatile color scheme or material, like genuine leather and wood, which are also durable materials that age well. Then you can start adding your own personal style with accessories and details like layered curtains, patterned cushions and pillows, and hanging pictures to add interest to the walls.
How can I add texture or pattern to my living room furniture without it looking too busy?
A successful room needs to have balance. Texture and pattern are important because they add layers and movement, and keep the color palette flowing throughout without making the room too uniform; however, they need to be balanced with neutral tones such as browns, creams and whites. Additionally, using the same texture or pattern in various ways gives the room a cohesive look. American Living's Lorraine loveseat and accent seat are perfect examples: Without being distracting, the pattern and textures work together, adding a great visual interest.
Creating a cozy space in your home can easily be accomplished by simply adding an area rug. Arrange a sofa, chairs and a small table around a rectangular rug, with a coffee table as the centerpiece and you have an instant nook. In addition to being a great way to accent your decor, area rugs also have practical benefits: They insulate a room and can also add some soundproofing.
What are some tips on choosing the right curtains for any room?
Curtains are used to decorate and enhance the style of your home, complementing color schemes and adding style, texture and vibrancy. Depending on your taste, curtain panels can be used with or without valances, which are the window treatment that covers the uppermost part of the window. Matching curtain panels with bedding is a classic way to complete the look of a room.
What are a few key pieces for decorating the table top on a budget?
A simple serving bowl makes a wonderful centerpiece, oftentimes filled with fruit like Granny Smith apples or green pears. The bright green against a white creamic fruit bowl like American Living's Carriage Hill serving bowl adds a great pop of color to any tabletop. Additionally, classic candlesticks, like American Living's Bedford candlesticks, are a timeless addition to any tabletop.