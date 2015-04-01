Home Guide from American Living Sponsored by JCPenney

What is the best way to make a living room comfortable while at the same time presentable?The first job of a living room is to provide an easy, relaxing place to spend time, so don't plan anything too formal. When implementing decorating ideas for a living room, you want to aim for something that looks good but is practical enough for everyday use. Stick with a versatile color scheme or material, like genuine leather and wood, which are also durable materials that age well. Then you can start adding your own personal style with accessories and details like layered curtains, patterned cushions and pillows, and hanging pictures to add interest to the walls.GET MORE INFO