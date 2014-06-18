Rebecca Minkoff's Baby Shower Might Be the Most Pinterest-Worthy Party Ever

Calling all party planners! If you want to throw a baby shower, we've got some eye-candy inspiration for you with this exclusive inside look at designer Rebecca Minkoff’s bash, held at the Italian restaurant Fitzcarraldo in Brooklyn, N.Y., just last week. "Everything was so beautiful," Minkoff tells InStyle.com. "My girlfriends threw it for me, and I'm so thankful. I knew nothing before I arrived, and seeing all the surprises, friends, family and decor was just amazing."

OK then, let's talk details.

Minkoff, who is having a girl, chose lavender as her theme because, as she says, "I'm not a pink person so lavender and gray was girly with out being overt." The exact shade was inspired by the "tortura" color of Minkoff's bags, and the designer's pals enlisted the help of Minted.com to create the invitations, signage, straw flags, and highly Instagram-able photo booth backgrounds. (The exact Minkoff look is available at minted.com for both invites and decor.)

For the guest book, the stationer supplied a blank heart art print, and guests signed the design with a silver marker. Since it was already framed, it makes for a quick but personal addition to the nursery. Says Minkoff, "I'm absolutely going to hang it up! It has such sweet little notes from all the people I'm close to."

The lavender details continued to the decor, as Ara Farnam of Rock Paper Scissors events filled apothecary jars and stashed lavender bottles complete with circle liners that matched the invitations around the tables. The centerpieces, aside from the flowers by Cristina Lozito, included purple children's books, like Henry and the Purple Crayon, Purple Toast, and the Big Purple Activity Book. "This was the most magical baby shower," Minkoff says. It truly seems so.