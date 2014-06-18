Rebecca Minkoff's Baby Shower Might Be the Most Pinterest-Worthy Party Ever

Calling all party planners! If you want to throw a baby shower, we've got some eye-candy inspiration for you with this exclusive inside look at designer Rebecca Minkoff’s bash, held at the Italian restaurant Fitzcarraldo in Brooklyn, N.Y., just last week. "Everything was so beautiful," Minkoff tells InStyle.com. "My girlfriends threw it for me, and I'm so thankful. I knew nothing before I arrived, and seeing all the surprises, friends, family and decor was just amazing."

OK then, let's talk details.

Minkoff, who is having a girl, chose lavender as her theme because, as she says, "I'm not a pink person so lavender and gray was girly with out being overt." The exact shade was inspired by the "tortura" color of Minkoff's bags, and the designer's pals enlisted the help of Minted.com to create the invitations, signage, straw flags, and highly Instagram-able photo booth backgrounds. (The exact Minkoff look is available at minted.com for both invites and decor.)

For the guest book, the stationer supplied a blank heart art print, and guests signed the design with a silver marker. Since it was already framed, it makes for a quick but personal addition to the nursery. Says Minkoff, "I'm absolutely going to hang it up! It has such sweet little notes from all the people I'm close to."

The lavender details continued to the decor, as Ara Farnam of Rock Paper Scissors events filled apothecary jars and stashed lavender bottles complete with circle liners that matched the invitations around the tables. The centerpieces, aside from the flowers by Cristina Lozito, included purple children's books, like Henry and the Purple Crayon, Purple Toast, and the Big Purple Activity Book. "This was the most magical baby shower," Minkoff says. It truly seems so.

1 of 21

Becky's Baby Shower Ahead

"I knew nothing before I arrived, and seeing all the surprises, friends, family and decor was just amazing," Minkoff tells InStyle.com.
2 of 21

Understated Color Palette

Minkoff, who is having a girl, chose lavender as her theme because, as she says, "I'm not a pink person so lavender and gray was girly with out being overt."
3 of 21

Get Inspired

The designer's friends enlisted the help of Minted.com to create the invites and decor.
4 of 21

Adorable Touches

Signage, straw flags, and Instagram-worthy photo booth backgrounds were among the many cute Minted.com creations.
5 of 21

A Charming Location

Italian restaurant Fitzcarraldo in Brooklyn, New York, was the perfect setting for the bash.
6 of 21

Meaningful Inspiration

The exact shade of lavender used at the shower was inspired by the "tortura" color of Minkoff's bags.
7 of 21

Welcome "Baby Gouda"

"I have a 2.5 year old son, Luca. One day I asked him what he wanted to name his baby sister and he said Gouda!" Minkoff shared. "I don't know where he got it from but she's been Gouda ever since."
8 of 21

Colorful Touches

Little details created by Ara Farnam of Rock Paper Scissors events included lavender filled apothecary jars, lavender bottles complete with circle liners that matched the invitations, and lavender pacificers underneath cloches.
9 of 21

Floral Arrangements

The centerpieces featured an assortment of sweet flowers by Cristina Lozito and Kelli Galloway from Hops Petunia Floral.
10 of 21

Handcrafted Designs

Each arrangement was unique, which resulted in a vintage feeling.
11 of 21

Thoughtful Centerpieces

Purple-themed vintage books were used to anchor the floral centerpieces and served as conversation pieces.
12 of 21

Literary Accents

Book titles included: Henry and the Purple Crayon, Purple Toast, and The Big Purple Activity Book.
13 of 21

Matchy-Matchy

Purple-hued candies and snacks served to heighten the color theme.
14 of 21

Flowers Galore

Each vase of flowers featured a pop of lavender.
15 of 21

Baby Buds

Little flowers cropped up throughout the space.
16 of 21

Lavish Libations

Guests were treated to Veuve Clicquot champagne, Peroni, and Belvedere Vodka bloody Marys.
17 of 21

A Unique Guest Book

For the guest book, the stationer supplied a blank heart art print, and guests signed the design in silver marker. It was already framed, and is a perfect addition to the nursery.
18 of 21

Lasting Memories

"I'm absolutely going to hang it up! It has such sweet little notes from all the people I'm close to," Minkoff says.
19 of 21

One Final Wish

Lavender-scented candles from Henri Bendel were given as favors. Family and friends were asked to light their candle and send a wish to Minkoff when she goes into labor.
20 of 21

A Beautiful Celebration

"Everything was so beautiful," Minkoff tells InStyle.com. "My girlfriends threw it for me, and I'm so thankful."
21 of 21

A Happy Ending

"This was the most magical baby shower," Minkoff says. It truly seems so!

