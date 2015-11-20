10 Gadgets You Need To Cook The Best Thanksgiving Dinner

InStyle consulted Susan Spungen, author of What's a Hostess to Do ($15; amazon.com), for the best kitchen gadgets to use on Thanksgiving. The acclaimed food stylist worked on the film Julie & Julia and was the behind-the-scenes mastermind of the Sole Meunière (the dish that brought Meryl Streep as Julia Child to tears of joy.)

While you may not be seated at Spungen's Thanksgiving table in the Hamptons this year, you can still get the download on the tools she finds essential to make a meal to remember. "Most of these gadgets are fairly low tech, but you do truly need the basics," she says. "I'm not a believer in having a hundred gizmos that sit in a drawer, but things like good thermometer and baster make the whole cooking process go more smoothly and with better results."

You can follow her glorious food pics and delectable travels on Instagram and check out her blog, themoderncook.com.