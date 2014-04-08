Expert's Top 10: Freshen Up Your Home This Spring with the Novogratz

Courtesy Photo (5)
Jennifer Velez
Apr 08, 2014 @ 10:30 am

Now that the weather is finally perking up, it's time to treat your home to a much-needed refresh. Since bright, bold décor is one of the easiest ways to renew a dreary living space, we turned to HGTV's power design couple Robert and Cortney Novogratz (aka The Novogratz) to help guide us through the season’s must-have pieces. From an adorable bunny lamp perfect for any kids’ room, to chic, colorful dinnerware from the couple's new Macy’s collection, shop all of their spring-ready finds in our gallery!

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Florist's Best Bud Holder

"With this elegant bud vase ($69; wisteria.com), you can celebrate the beauty of each individual bloom."
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Misha Blaise How Wonderful Today Is Art Print

“Add a little whimsy for your walls with this art print ($24; urbanoutfitters.com).”
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Forsythia Wreath

"Welcome guests to your home with a pop of color ($60; williams-sonoma.com)."
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Handwoven Doormat

"April showers bring May flowers and muddy boots. Keep your floors clean with this hand-woven doormat ($98; anthropologie.com)."
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Novogratz Dinnerware Collection

"Our colorful dinnerware collection from Macy's ($9 each; macys.com) feels bright and happy."
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Umbra Bird Café Feeder

“Feed your birds in style with this modern bird house ($30; allmodern.com).”
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Glas Italia Pink Low Side Table

Bring in some pink with this gorgeous glass side table ($899; abchome.com).
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Mercado Baskets

“Clear up the clutter with these bright woven baskets ($48; serenaandlily.com). Great for books, blankets, toys, and all that junk piling up on the floor.”
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Acapulco Multi Lounge Chair

"Lounge in style with this peppy pastel chair ($249; cb2.com)."
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Abracadabra Bunny Lamp

“Celebrate the season with this adorable bunny lamp ($69; landofnod.com). Great for a nursery or kids’ room.”

