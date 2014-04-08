Expert's Top 10: Freshen Up Your Home This Spring with the Novogratz

Now that the weather is finally perking up, it's time to treat your home to a much-needed refresh. Since bright, bold décor is one of the easiest ways to renew a dreary living space, we turned to HGTV's power design couple Robert and Cortney Novogratz (aka The Novogratz) to help guide us through the season’s must-have pieces. From an adorable bunny lamp perfect for any kids’ room, to chic, colorful dinnerware from the couple's new Macy’s collection, shop all of their spring-ready finds in our gallery!