Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow-inside, you'll be giving guests a warm welcome with this winter wonderland-themed party. Send invites with a pinch of tiny paper snowflakes or iridescent glitter inside that will scatter when the card is opened for just a hint of the fun to come.
Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here.
Elegant Chic
Fill white paper bags with votive candles nestled in a few inches of sand and light them to make your walk glimmer. Create the ultimate winter wonderland with artificial snow on windows and tree boughs and add sparkle with white twinkle lights. For the table, go for elegant chic, in an all-white theme.
To get guests in on the theme, ask everyone to bring a silver, red or white ornament and hang it on the tree as they arrive. Rent an artificial snow machine and run it just outside your front door to delight guests as you greet them.
Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here.
A Lavish Buffet
Extend your theme to food and drink by making your spread look like a blanket of freshly fallen snow. For example, serve cheese fondue with sliced apples and baguette cubes, baked mini new potatoes split and garnished with a dollop of sour cream, frozen green grapes frosted with ice, and sugar cookies decorated with white icing and coarse sugar crystals.
For beverages, make white hot chocolate by mixing milk and dashes of vanilla extract and salt with melted white chocolate, and round out the drinks with eggnog and sparkling cider to be served with or without rum or brandy.
Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here.
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Let it Snow
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow-inside, you'll be giving guests a warm welcome with this winter wonderland-themed party. Send invites with a pinch of tiny paper snowflakes or iridescent glitter inside that will scatter when the card is opened for just a hint of the fun to come.
Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Elegant Chic
Fill white paper bags with votive candles nestled in a few inches of sand and light them to make your walk glimmer. Create the ultimate winter wonderland with artificial snow on windows and tree boughs and add sparkle with white twinkle lights. For the table, go for elegant chic, in an all-white theme.
To get guests in on the theme, ask everyone to bring a silver, red or white ornament and hang it on the tree as they arrive. Rent an artificial snow machine and run it just outside your front door to delight guests as you greet them.
Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here.
Advertisement
4 of 5
A Lavish Buffet
Extend your theme to food and drink by making your spread look like a blanket of freshly fallen snow. For example, serve cheese fondue with sliced apples and baguette cubes, baked mini new potatoes split and garnished with a dollop of sour cream, frozen green grapes frosted with ice, and sugar cookies decorated with white icing and coarse sugar crystals.
For beverages, make white hot chocolate by mixing milk and dashes of vanilla extract and salt with melted white chocolate, and round out the drinks with eggnog and sparkling cider to be served with or without rum or brandy.
Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.