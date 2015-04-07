Wine-Tasting Party Recipes

20th Century Fox Television president Gary Newman and his wife, attorney Jeanne Newman, hosted a lavish wine-tasting dinner party in celebration of the first bottles from Jorian Hill, their vineyard in Santa Ynez, Calif. The following recipes will help you cook up a delicious menu for a wine-tasting party of your own.
Cheese Platter
Serves 8
2 lbs. assorted cheeses, such as Monchego, Bucheron, Majorero, Brillo, Saint Nectaire, Camembert, or aged Pecorino (If using hard cheese, cut into bite-size pieces; soft cheeses leave whole).
Arrange cheese on a decorative platter. Garnish platters with assorted olives, nuts, dried figs, fresh strawberries, red and/or green grapes or sundried tomatoes, as desired.
Salsa
Serves 8
3 medium ripe tomatoes, seeded and chopped 1/4 cup diced red onion 3 tbs. chopped cilantro 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, onion, cilantro and jalapeno. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Serves 8
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice 1/4 cup olive oil 2 tbs. lemon zest 1 tbs. fresh cracked pepper 1 tsp. salt 2 whole chickens, quartered Garnish with lemon slices
In bowl combine lemon juice, olive oil, lemon zest, pepper and salt. Place chicken quarters in resealable plastic bag. Add lemon pepper marinade. Refrigerate 4 hours, turning occasionally.
Remove chicken from marinade. Discard marinade.
Prepare a charcoal grill, heat a gas grill or broiler. Over medium-hot coals or 6-inches from heat source, grill chicken, skin side up for 5 minutes. Turn chicken and grill for 10 minutes. Turn chicken again, skin side up and grill another 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked tough to 180°F when tested with an instant read thermometer. Garnish with lemon slices.
BBQ Garlic Bread
Serves 8
2 large cloves garlic, minced 1/2 tsp. salt 8 tbs. (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 3 tbs. chopped, fresh flat-leaf parsley 1 loaf (16 oz.) French bread, sliced lengthwise
Prepare a charcoal grill, heat a gas grill or broiler. Place garlic on cutting board. Sprinke with salt and let sit 5 minutes. With back of fork, mash garlic to a paste. In small skillet, heat butter with garlic paste until melted. Stir in parsley; keep warm.
Over medium-hot coals or 6-inches from heat source, place bread halves, cut side down. Grill until toasted and slightly golden brown. Remove from grill. Brush with butter mixture.
Chili
Serves 8
1/2 lb. dried pinto beans 1/2 lb. bacon, coarsely chopped 1 onion, chopped 2 large cloves garlic, chopped 1/4 cup chili powder 2 tsps. ground cumin 2 lb. ground chuck 1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes
Place beans in a large bowl; cover with water. Let sit overnight. Drain beans. Discard any stones. Place beans in a Dutch oven. Add 6 cups water. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer covered until tender, about 1 1/2 hours.
In Dutch oven cook bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. With slotted spoon remove bacon to paper towel lined baking sheet. Pour off all but 2 tbs. bacon drippings. Cook onion and garlic in bacon dripping 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in chili powder and cumin; cook 1 minute. Add ground chuck and cook stirring to break up meat, until meat is no longer pink. Add beans and their liquid to meat mixture. Stir in tomatoes. Heat to boiling; reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
Serve with grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, sour cream or chopped scallions.
