Wine-Tasting Party Recipes

Chili

Serves 8



1/2 lb. dried pinto beans

1/2 lb. bacon, coarsely chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 large cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 cup chili powder

2 tsps. ground cumin

2 lb. ground chuck

1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes



Place beans in a large bowl; cover with water. Let sit overnight. Drain beans. Discard any stones. Place beans in a Dutch oven. Add 6 cups water. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer covered until tender, about 1 1/2 hours.



In Dutch oven cook bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. With slotted spoon remove bacon to paper towel lined baking sheet. Pour off all but 2 tbs. bacon drippings. Cook onion and garlic in bacon dripping 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in chili powder and cumin; cook 1 minute. Add ground chuck and cook stirring to break up meat, until meat is no longer pink. Add beans and their liquid to meat mixture. Stir in tomatoes. Heat to boiling; reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.



Serve with grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, sour cream or chopped scallions.