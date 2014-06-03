Lea Michele Reveals What She Eats in an Average Day

Peggy Sirota
Katie Donbavand
Jun 03, 2014 @ 5:45 pm

There are a lot of things Lea Michele loves. Topping that long list are her family, her idol Barbra Streisand, and food. She really loves food.

“Ask my friends and they’ll tell you that I’m the person who wants to talk about all the things I ate today, where we’re going for dinner, and all the things we could order and eat,” she writes in her book Brunette Ambition (barnesandnoble.com, $15). “I really love food.”

“For the Love of Food” is Chapter 4 in the Glee actress’s new lifestyle book which covers everything from recipes for DIY beauty masks to lessons she learned on Broadway. In it, Michele also shares some of her favorite, go-to meals.

Michele puts her health first and makes it a priority to eat fresh, nourishing meals. “I never treat my body like a garbage disposal and instead try to feed it only the best possible food,” she writes.

Her favorite meals are tasty and nutritious enough to give her the energy that she needs to navigate her busy days and maintain her gorgeous shiny hair and glowing skin. Though she’s the first to admit she isn’t above a “cheat” every once in awhile: “There are definitely nights when I need to eat an entire Amy’s frozen pizza in front of the television.”

So what’s the best way to avoid bad habits? Cook your own meals!

Lea Michele shared three of the recipes in Brunette Ambition with InStyle.com. For breakfast, the singer cooks up a fluffy egg white frittata filled with colorful veggies. At lunch, a lentil burger keeps the star fueled for long afternoons on the set. Finally, Michele chows down on a nutrient-rich plate of salmon and asparagus for dinner.

See Lea Michele’s healthy recipes now and get cooking!

1 of 3 Justin Coit

Breakfast: Egg White Frittata

"On non-cheat days I try to keep my diet fairly simple and really make sure that what I eat is not only satisfying and delicious, but nutritious enough to give me the energy I need to do my job," Lea Michele writes in her new lifestyle book Brunette Ambition. For breakfast, she loves a fluffy and yummy frittata.

Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil
1 red pepper, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
¼ onion, chopped
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
8 egg whites (you can separate these, or buy these in a carton)
½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
8 ounces fresh spinach

Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. In a heavy skillet, add olive oil and bring to medium-low heat.
3. Saute onions and peppers until vegetables are tender, about 7 minutes.
4. Sprinkle the mixture with salt and pepper.
5. Pour egg whites into the skillet and cook for three minutes.
6. Sprinkle the top with feta and spinach.
7. Put skillet in oven and bake, uncovered, for 8-10 minutes; if you use whole eggs instead of egg whites, bake at 400 degrees.
8. Loosen the edges of the frittata with a rubber spatula, and then invert onto a plate.

Advertisement
2 of 3 Justin Coit

Lunch: Veggie Lentil Burger

For lunch, she loves this satisfying and delicious recipe for veggie lentil burgers.

Ingredients:
• 1 cup dry lentils
• ½ onion, finely chopped
• ½ carrot, finely chopped
• 2 tbsp olive oil
• black pepper, to taste
• 1 tbsp soy sauce
• ¾ cup breadcrumbs
• 1 egg
• ½ cup spinach
• ½ lemon

Directions:
1. Boil the lentils in 2.5 cups of salted water for 45 minutes.
2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
3. Sauté the onion and carrot in olive oil.
4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the onion, carrots, lentils, pepper, soy sauce, breadcrumbs, and egg.
5. Form the mixture into patties and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
6. Using the same pan, sauté spinach.
7. Squeeze lemon juice over spinach, and spoon it over patty.
8. Top the burger with anything else that you like-I usually add a slice of pepper jack rice cheese, organic ketchup, and a few slices of avocado.
3 of 3 Justin Coit

Dinner: Salmon and Asparagus

For dinner, Michele cooks up a super healthy plate of salmon and nutrient-rich asparagus. "My mother always taught me to respect my body," she writes in Brunette Ambition. "You’re only given one and should take the best care of it that you can."

Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked brown rice
half a salmon fillet
2 tsp olive oil
 sea salt
 juice of 1 lemon
 6 asparagus spears

Directions:
1. Start a grill and let it heat until it’s dry and hot.
2. Put the rice in a rice cooker; if you don’t have a rice cooker, you can use the stovetop (follow the directions on the package, though in general it’s a ratio of 1:2 of rice to water).
3. Brush the salmon with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil, sprinkle the pink side with a bit of sea salt, and pour the lemon juice on top.
4. Place the salmon on the grill, skin side down, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes.
5. Drizzle the asparagus with the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil and some sea salt, and carefully place each spear on the grill.
6. Flip the salmon flesh side down and grill for a few minutes, until cooked to your liking.
7. Once the asparagus are nicely charred and tender, about 5 minutes, remove from the heat and serve them alongside the salmon and rice.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!