Unwrapped! Hot Wedding Registry Trends & Gift Picks

New nearly-weds, it’s time to grab that registry gun and download those gift-getting apps. Now that you have officially said yes, we predict that your parents will soon be urging you to register for gifts. Why? Because your friends and families will want to send you congratulatory presents for your engagement, shower and wedding day--and take it from us, you want to ensure those gifts will be things you actually need.

Enter the “wedding registry": the traditional wedding gift pre-selection process. Once limited to china, linens and housewares, couples have since widened their bridal registries by far and the technology has followed suit. There are now helpful group-gifting functions and crowd-funding capabilities; you can register for everything from electronics to experiences in the store or from your couch via your tablet. But, tsk, tsk! The wedding gods still say that you cannot outright ask for cash gifts.

We’ve done the homework for you on where you should register and what you should register for.

National Department Stores Department stores like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s are the gold standards of the registry process—and parents love them too because they are the ones who often want to go into the store and touch what they are buying! Because of their multiple store locations, department store registries offer convenience to guests who live afar, and many of these the stores have rewards programs that give you promotional credits for gifts purchased. Plus, they come with good return policies where duplicate or unwanted gifts can be exchanged for store credit (and sometimes cash!) for up to a year after the wedding.

Online Registries New online-only registries like Newlywish.com make it easy to find registry lists curated especially for your lifestyle by in-house stylists and notable guest experts. Over 60 boutiques, brands and artisans, providing everything from chic home goods to eco-friendly products, and unique experiences, all wrapped up in our state-of-the-art registry technology. Online registry Zola also curates by lifestyle, comes equipped with a smartphone app, registry concierge and the ability to “ship gifts later”—so you can control when you receive your package or if you want to exchange a present before it’s shipped out! Perfect for the apartment-dwellers who plan to move post-wedding.

Hi-Tech Registry For those who would rather register for a wireless sound system or hi-tech gear, you are in luck because Best Buy has recently launched a gift registry. Stocked with electronic goods from iPads to cameras to kitchen gadgets and app-controlled devices, Best Buy’s registry is sure to make any groom swoon. The best part? They offer the power of group-gifting where multiple guests can contribute to larger ticket item--so go right ahead and register for that sixty-five-inch high definition flatscreen.

Hipster Chic Registry Want to outfit your home with super-stylish, blogger-worthy finds ? Cue the pink champagne toast in vintage champagne goblets! Anthropologie has just launched a wedding registry where couples can select from their signature romantic flea-market finds, hand-crafted tchotkes, French-country linens and other ethereal details for the home.

Big Box Retailers Target has recently launched a new smartphone app that makes the gift registry experience extra-easy! You can find everything from everyday dishes and kitchenwares to Nate Berkus-designed home decor to a yellow Schwinn Bike! For a dose of style, check out blogger Brit Morin’s registry picks on Target.com.

Modern Registry More the art gallery types? New York’s MoMa Store (part of the Modern Museum of Art) now offers a registry option complete with the ability to register for art from their exhibiting artists including Jeff Koons and Magritte. We love their modern take on everything from flatware to desk accessories to the ability to register for mid-century modern furniture by Eames. Loft-lovers, this one is for you.

Wine Registry Oenophiles unite! Those who can’t get enough of pinot and cabernet can now celebrate their nuptials by giving guests the opportunity to contribute vintages to their very own wine cellar at WineEnthusiast.com. Register for cases, bottles and all necessary accessories for your own wine bar, from personalized wine glasses and decanters to wine fridges, hi-tech cork screws and aerators.

Crowd-Funding Registries Not into traditional wedding gifts? Well, etiquette still says that you can’t ask for cash. But you can use your registry to crowd-fund high-ticket items like your honeymoon through Honeyfund.com, or, a downpayment on your home at FeathertheNest.com, where you can register for improvement projects like a backyard deck or kitchen makeover.

Gift Card Registries When all else fails, register for gift cards at CardAvenue.com—where you can register for gift cards from hundreds of retailers and restaurants to get you through your newlywed years.

Charity Registry Want your gifts to give back? Register at TheKnot.com’s Charity Registry with the I Do Foundation where you can register for donations for up to 4 organizations of your choice—or—attach your gift registry to the charity of your choice to receive a donation derived from your guests’ gift purchases.

So get to it! You’ll thank us when you have stacks of wrapped boxes waiting at your doorstep between now and the wedding. And, no need to send us a thank you note! You’re welcome.

