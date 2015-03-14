Unwrapped! Hot Wedding Registry Trends & Gift Picks

Amy Shey Jacobs
Mar 14, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

New nearly-weds, it’s time to grab that registry gun and download those gift-getting apps. Now that you have officially said yes, we predict that your parents will soon be urging you to register for gifts. Why? Because your friends and families will want to send you congratulatory presents for your engagement, shower and wedding day--and take it from us, you want to ensure those gifts will be things you actually need.

Enter the “wedding registry": the traditional wedding gift pre-selection process. Once limited to china, linens and housewares, couples have since widened their bridal registries by far and the technology has followed suit. There are now helpful group-gifting functions and crowd-funding capabilities; you can register for everything from electronics to experiences in the store or from your couch via your tablet. But, tsk, tsk! The wedding gods still say that you cannot outright ask for cash gifts.

We’ve done the homework for you on where you should register and what you should register for.

National Department Stores Department stores like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s are the gold standards of the registry processand parents love them too because they are the ones who often want to go into the store and touch what they are buying! Because of their multiple store locations, department store registries offer convenience to guests who live afar, and many of these the stores have rewards programs that give you promotional credits for gifts purchased. Plus, they come with good return policies where duplicate or unwanted gifts can be exchanged for store credit (and sometimes cash!) for up to a year after the wedding.

Online Registries New online-only registries like Newlywish.com make it easy to find registry lists curated especially for your lifestyle by in-house stylists and notable guest experts. Over 60 boutiques, brands and artisans, providing everything from chic home goods to eco-friendly products, and unique experiences, all wrapped up in our state-of-the-art registry technology. Online registry Zola also curates by lifestyle, comes equipped with a smartphone app, registry concierge and the ability to “ship gifts later”so you can control when you receive your package or if you want to exchange a present before it’s shipped out! Perfect for the apartment-dwellers who plan to move post-wedding.

Hi-Tech Registry For those who would rather register for a wireless sound system or hi-tech gear, you are in luck because Best Buy has recently launched a gift registry. Stocked with electronic goods from iPads to cameras to kitchen gadgets and app-controlled devices, Best Buy’s registry is sure to make any groom swoon. The best part? They offer the power of group-gifting where multiple guests can contribute to larger ticket item--so go right ahead and register for that sixty-five-inch high definition flatscreen.

Hipster Chic Registry Want to outfit your home with super-stylish, blogger-worthy finds ? Cue the pink champagne toast in vintage champagne goblets! Anthropologie has just launched a wedding registry where couples can select from their signature romantic flea-market finds, hand-crafted tchotkes, French-country linens and other ethereal details for the home.

Big Box Retailers Target has recently launched a new smartphone app that makes the gift registry experience extra-easy! You can find everything from everyday dishes and kitchenwares to Nate Berkus-designed home decor to a yellow Schwinn Bike! For a dose of style, check out blogger Brit Morin’s registry picks on Target.com.

Modern Registry More the art gallery types? New York’s MoMa Store (part of the Modern Museum of Art) now offers a registry option complete with the ability to register for art from their exhibiting artists including Jeff Koons and Magritte. We love their modern take on everything from flatware to desk accessories to the ability to register for mid-century modern furniture by Eames. Loft-lovers, this one is for you.

Wine Registry Oenophiles unite! Those who can’t get enough of pinot and cabernet can now celebrate their nuptials by giving guests the opportunity to contribute vintages to their very own wine cellar at WineEnthusiast.com. Register for cases, bottles and all necessary accessories for your own wine bar, from personalized wine glasses and decanters to wine fridges, hi-tech cork screws and aerators.

Crowd-Funding Registries Not into traditional wedding gifts? Well, etiquette still says that you can’t ask for cash. But you can use your registry to crowd-fund high-ticket items like your honeymoon through Honeyfund.com, or, a downpayment on your home at FeathertheNest.com, where you can register for improvement projects like a backyard deck or kitchen makeover.

Gift Card Registries When all else fails, register for gift cards at CardAvenue.comwhere you can register for gift cards from hundreds of retailers and restaurants to get you through your newlywed years.

Charity Registry Want your gifts to give back? Register at TheKnot.com’s Charity Registry with the I Do Foundation where you can register for donations for up to 4 organizations of your choiceorattach your gift registry to the charity of your choice to receive a donation derived from your guests’ gift purchases.

So get to it! You’ll thank us when you have stacks of wrapped boxes waiting at your doorstep between now and the wedding. And, no need to send us a thank you note! You’re welcome.

1 of 12 Courtesy

The Ultimate Standmixer

The KitchenAid Standmixer ($300; target.com) remains a wedding registry must-have. Available in a variety of colors from sleek black and stainless steel to fun hues like vintage ice blue and flamingo pink and punchy tangerine, the KitchenAid Ultra Power Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl and 10 speeds to easily mix, knead and whip your favorite ingredients. For even more versatility, the power hub is designed to use the motor’s power to operate over 15 optional attachments from food grinders to pasta makers and more.

2 of 12 Courtesy

The Juicer

With juice bars and farmers markets abound, the juicer has become the new blender. We love the Breville Juice Fountain Plus ($150; williams-sonoma.com)— it's simple to use and has a heavy-duty 850-Watt motor that produces enough power to extract 8 ounces of juice in only five seconds. It has two-speed electronic control for custom juicing leafy vegetables and soft fruit or for denser fruits and harder vegetable, and the extra-wide 3” feed tube is large enough for many whole fruits and vegetables. The special spout separates froth from juice when pouring. And the micromesh filter separates pulp into a removable container—no paper filters needed! Plus the removable parts are dishwasher safe.

3 of 12 Courtesy

Sonos Sound System

Couples, rejoice! Best Buy has a new wedding gift registry that allows you to set up your tech-savvy wishlist. Have you been coveting a wireless Wi-Fi Sonos system for your living room or yard? This system starts at $199.00 (bestbuy.com)— and since the registry offers group-gifting, slip a note to your groomsmen.

4 of 12 Courtesy

Power Keg

You’ll be the hippest couple on the block with the Danby Keg Cooler Fridge ($495; bestbuy.com) where you can keep microbrews on tap and in its compact fridge. From the Superbowl to Sunday brunch, you’ll always be ready to entertain.

5 of 12 Courtesy

Your Own Masterpiece

Online boutique registry newlywish.com has partnered with Uprise Art, where couples can register for both gallery art or commission an original masterpiece. Choose curated wall decor and photography from independent artists like Erin Lynn Welsh, Amelia Midori Miller, Millie Tibbs, Mitch Paster and more from $100 (newlywish.com) or put a splurge on your list and have a one-of-a-kind made just for you!

6 of 12 Courtesy

Anniversay Wine Collection

This Bottlerocket Trio ($275; newlywish.com) is designed to be age for perfection to be opened on your fifth, your tenth and your fifteenth anniversary. A white Burgundy that will hit its stride in five years. For the tenth, a classic Bordeaux to accompany a celebratory dinner. And for the fifteenth, an aged Port to savor together.

7 of 12 Courtesy

Classy Glasses

You’ve got new initials and what better way to display them then on your wine glasses! These Williams-Sonoma exclusive monogrammed stemware ($49-$59/4; williams-sonoma.com) adds a uniquely personal touch to cocktail parties and other festive gatherings. Choose to monogrammed with single or triple initials.

8 of 12 Courtesy

Vintage Bar Cart

Registering for furniture and accessories is a total must-do. Channel your inner Mad Men, and put your new glassware and crystal gifts on display with this swanky bar cart ($399; westelm.com). Or, for a lesser expensive version that still got all the sheen, choose this one from Threshold for Target for $129.
 

9 of 12 Courtesy

The Cool Toaster

Based in Italy, Smeg is known for its retro and durable kitchen appliances. Featuring an energy-efficient design, this 2-Slice Toaster ($140; westelm.com) is both fun to use and easy on the eyes.

10 of 12 Courtesy

The Glass Pot

Handmade in Italy, only ten of these glass pots ($200; momastore.org)  are made each day, making your pot a truly one-of-a-kind design. The transparent body of dense, borosilicate glass demystifies the culinary magic happening inside the pot, turning dinner prep into a spectacle worth savoring. When tempered, glass becomes flame-proof and is able to withstand high temperatures. Boiling water brings ingredients to life: as pasta transforms from raw to al dente, it begins to twirl and dance, and vegetables bob and brighten as they blanche. Besides being elegant and durable, glass is also non-porous and will not impart the food prepared with the flavors of past meals. Dishwasher-safe. (Cover sold separately).

11 of 12 Courtesy

Chalkboard Wall Garden

Foodies + fitness lovers will love bringing their wall to life with this stunning vertical herb garden ($145; williams-sonoma.com). This planter mounts securely to the wall and offers a unique, space-saving way to harvest fresh herbs while adding lush greenery to your kitchen or an outdoor area. Just fill the cells with the herb of your choice, and water as needed through the top irrigator; the hidden collector tray catches excess runoff. Vertical wall-mounted planter has 10 planting cells.

12 of 12 Courtesy

Apple TV

Register for your cozy nights-in as newlyweds! Apple TV ($70; apple.com) lets you watch high-resolution movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store; view videos and photos from the Internet and your Mac or PC with Apple TV. The console sits quietly and neatly on a TV stand or in a crowded media cabinet; uses less power than a night-light when idle. Choose from over 15,000 movies and 90,000 TV show episodes in the iTunes Store; access the entire Netflix streaming catalog; watch live sports; browse and enjoy videos, radio, podcasts, and photos from the Internet or your computer.

