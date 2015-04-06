Tools For Living

5 of 5 Moll Anderson

Make your Bedroom Striking

You are the most important guest in this space, so splurge on things like a lofty down comforter and a great set of Egyptian cotton sheets. It’s also essential to make your bed when you get up in the morning. There’s a ritual aspect of turning in for the night, and if you walk into a room with a messy bed, it will affect your pre-bedtime mood. That’s why it’s also a good idea to surround your bed with beautiful things: flowers, photographs, a pretty carafe of water. I love to wake up and see a little bunch of gorgeous flowers.



Excerpt from Change Your Home, Change Your Life, published by Cool Springs Press, a division of Thomas Nelson Publishers. Copyright e 2006 by Moll Anderson.