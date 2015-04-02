Super Bowl Party

4 of 5 Douglas Friedman

The Menu (cont'd.)

Chili with Turkey and White Beans

(Makes 14 cups)



THE INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 each red, yellow, green peppers, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

2 tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

4 cups chicken broth

3 cans (14.5 oz. each) diced tomatoes

6 cups diced, cooked turkey (or chicken)

3 cans (15.5 oz. each) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, chopped cilantro and scallions for garnish





THE PREPARATION

Heat oil in heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, peppers and jalapeño. Cook 5-7 min., or until soft. Add spices, salt and pepper; stir. Add broth and diced tomatoes; bring to boil. Reduce heat; stir in turkey and beans. Simmer 30 min. Garnish as desired.