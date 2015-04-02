Super Bowl Party

THE INVITATIONS Get your guests ready for some football fun with a themed invitation from Evite.com (the Super Bowl is on February 4).
THE DECOR For a winning spread, top the buffet table with an Astroturf runner and scatter potted pepper plants and football maracas ($24/12; target.com). Finish the look with pigskin-inspired leather napkin rings and football-stemmed pilsner glasses (16-oz. pilsners, Libbey, $25/4; libbey.com).
Douglas Friedman
What to Pour
Ginger Margaritas (Serves 8)
ONE In large pitcher, mix together 1½ cups tequila, ½ cup Cointreau or triple sec, ¼ cup fresh
lime juice, 6-oz. can limeade concentrate and ½ cup ginger syrup. (To make the ginger syrup, boil 1 cup each of water, sugar and peeled, sliced fresh ginger for 2 minutes; let cool, then puree and strain.)
TWO Chill, add 1 cup club soda, then pour into ice-filled glasses. Garnish with limes.
Douglas Friedman
The Menu
Jalapeño-Bean Dip (Makes 14 cups)
THE INGREDIENTS 2 cans (15.5 oz. each) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed 1 can (4 oz.) chopped green chilis, drained ½ cup chopped onion ¼ cup pickled jalapeños plus 1 tbsp. liquid 2 cloves garlic ½ lb. cheddar cheese, cut into small cubes
THE PREPARATION Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In food processor, puree first five ingredients. Spoon into small casserole dish; top with cheese. Cook 20 min. or until cheese melts. Serve hot with tortilla chips.
Douglas Friedman
The Menu (cont'd.)
Chili with Turkey and White Beans (Makes 14 cups)
THE INGREDIENTS 3 tbsp. olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped 4 cloves garlic, chopped 1 each red, yellow, green peppers, chopped 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped 2 tbsp. chili powder 2 tsp. ground cumin ½ tsp. salt ½ tsp. black pepper 4 cups chicken broth 3 cans (14.5 oz. each) diced tomatoes 6 cups diced, cooked turkey (or chicken) 3 cans (15.5 oz. each) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed Grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, chopped cilantro and scallions for garnish
THE PREPARATION Heat oil in heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, peppers and jalapeño. Cook 5-7 min., or until soft. Add spices, salt and pepper; stir. Add broth and diced tomatoes; bring to boil. Reduce heat; stir in turkey and beans. Simmer 30 min. Garnish as desired.
Douglas Friedman
The Dessert
Offer a make-your-own hot-fudge-sundae bar with all the fixings, along with a plate of Eleni’s iced football cookies ($59/tin of 18; elenis.com).
Get your party started with these Super Bowl party invitations from Evite.com.
Douglas Friedman
