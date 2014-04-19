Sugar Heaven: 17 Beautiful Spring Treats to Fill Up Your Easter Basket

Courtesy Photo
Katie Donbavand
Apr 19, 2014 @ 5:00 pm

Cookies and cupcakes and chocolate bunnies—oh my!

Spring is always heralded by hopping robins and blooming purple crocuses, but the season is truly here when the Easter candy starts appearing on shelves. A new season means a new batch of deliciousness to indulge in.

We’re welcoming spring (and filling up our Easter baskets) with confections that are equal parts beautiful and delicious. For example, check out the hand-piped hazelnut chocolate bunnies (with almond ears) snuggling up to pretty pastel marzipan eggs from L.A. Burdick (pictured above). Sweet E’s Bakeshop gets ultra-adorable with bunny-shaped whoopie pies that are (almost) too cute to eat, and Vosges Chocolates captures the blossoming spirit of springtime with its box of super-luxe truffles made with different edible petals.

If your cheat days always include a bite or two of cake, we found some of the tastiest flavors of the season including lemon cheesecake cupcakes and wickedly worth it strawberry whoopie pies.

Ready to indulge your sweet tooth? Check out our round-up of gorgeous spring treats now.

Bunny Box

Bunny Box

$26 per box, burdickchocolate.com
Robin's Egg Caramels

Robin's Egg Caramels

$7 for 3.5 oz., sugarfina.com

Pansy Lollipops

Pansy Lollipops

$12 for 6, etsy.com

Farmer Rabbit Cookie Set

Farmer Rabbit Cookie Set

$45 for 15 cookies, elenis.com

Splatter Eggs

Splatter Eggs

$52 for 16 eggs, maggielouiseconfections.com

Busy Bee Cake Pops

Busy Bee Cake Pops

$42 for 12, etsy.com/shop/SweetWhimsyShop

7 of 17 Courtesy

Cupcarons: Mini Cupcakes Topped With Macarons

$20 for 25, bakedbymelissa.com

Easter Bunny Whoopie Pies

Easter Bunny Whoopie Pies

$24 for 6, sweetesbakeshop.com

9 of 17 Courtesy

Snakeskin Milk Chocolate Egg

$39, payard.com

10 of 17 Courtesy

Swirled Blue Raspberry Lollipops

$12 for 48, candywarehouse.com

Chocolate-Covered Oreos

Chocolate-Covered Oreos

$10 for 3, dylanscandybar.com

12 of 17 Courtesy

Beaded Egg with Wrapped Chocolates

$30 for egg ornament and 12 chocolate pieces, godiva.com

Spring Cake Pops

Spring Cake Pops

$29 for 12, shop.raleighcakepops.com

Easter Hop Box

Easter Hop Box

$42 for 12, sprinkles.com
Easter Macaron Box

Easter Macaron Box

$30 for 12, danasbakery.com

Les Fleurs du Chocolat Truffles

Les Fleurs du Chocolat Truffles

$40 for 12, vosgeschocolate.com

17 of 17 Courtesy

Awesome Blossoms Gummy Candy

$20 for 5 lbs (about 100 pieces), candywarehouse.com

