Sugar Heaven: 17 Beautiful Spring Treats to Fill Up Your Easter Basket

Cookies and cupcakes and chocolate bunnies—oh my!

Spring is always heralded by hopping robins and blooming purple crocuses, but the season is truly here when the Easter candy starts appearing on shelves. A new season means a new batch of deliciousness to indulge in.

We’re welcoming spring (and filling up our Easter baskets) with confections that are equal parts beautiful and delicious. For example, check out the hand-piped hazelnut chocolate bunnies (with almond ears) snuggling up to pretty pastel marzipan eggs from L.A. Burdick (pictured above). Sweet E’s Bakeshop gets ultra-adorable with bunny-shaped whoopie pies that are (almost) too cute to eat, and Vosges Chocolates captures the blossoming spirit of springtime with its box of super-luxe truffles made with different edible petals.

If your cheat days always include a bite or two of cake, we found some of the tastiest flavors of the season including lemon cheesecake cupcakes and wickedly worth it strawberry whoopie pies.

Ready to indulge your sweet tooth? Check out our round-up of gorgeous spring treats now.