3 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Melina Kanakaredes's Stuffed Grape Leaves with Avgolemono (Dolmathes)

Serves 8



1 jar grape leaves in brine (16 oz.)

1/2 lb. ground pork

1/2 lb. ground beef

1 1/2 cups minced onion

1 cup uncooked rice

1 cup dry white wine

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup olive oil

3 eggs

1 cup fresh lemon juice



Rinse grape leaves well. Place in large bowl covered with cold water for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine meat, onion, rice, white wine, mint, salt and pepper.

Drain leaves and pat dry. Place 1 leaf, vein side up on work surface. Place a heaping tablespoon of filling in center, near the stem end of the leaf. Fold the stem end over the filling, then fold in the sides and roll jelly-roll style. Line the bottom of a Dutch oven with 6 grape leaves, seam-side down. Continue rolling remaining grape leaves, fitting them snugly into Dutch oven, making a second layer as necessary. Keeping a snug fit ensure that the leaves will not unfold or come loose. Cover filled grape leaves with 6 remaining grape leaves. Pour 1 cup chicken broth over leaves and drizzle with olive oil. Weigh down leaves with a heatproof plate. Cover and simmer over low heat, 35-40 minutes or until rice is cooked.

In medium saucepan heat 1 cup chicken broth; keep warm.

In bowl with electric beater, beat eggs until thickened. Add in lemon juice and ½ cup of the hot chicken broth into the egg mixture. Whisk this mixture back into the remaining chicken broth in the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sauce is thick and coats the back of a spoon. Do not let mixture boil or it will curdle. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with stuffed grape leaves.