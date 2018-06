A fun entertaining idea that my husband and I have is to have a get-together for a holiday drink tasting. Whether it be wine, martinis or coffee its a fun way to invite friends over and celebrate the holidays in our home. Friends are encouraged to all bring their favorite holiday beverage for everyone to taste! We hope to carry this tradition on as we enjoy our first year of marriage and many more to come! :)Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here