Shane West's Housewarming Recipes

Apr 06, 2015
Belvedere Cocktail
(Makes one serving)

1 1/2 oz. Belvedere Vodka 3 oz. Fresh Blood Orange Juice 1/2 oz. Grand Marnier Shake and pour over ice in a highball glass Garnish with a blood orange slice or a lime


Belevedere White Cosmo
(Makes one serving)

1 1/2 oz. Belvedere Vodka 3 oz. White Cranberry Juice 1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass Garnish with a lime

Based on recipes created by Nicolas Medina and Larissa Merriman of Restaurant 3 in Los Angeles.
