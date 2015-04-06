whitelogo
Shane West's Housewarming Recipes
Apr 06, 2015 @ 2:07 pm
ONLINE EXTRAS
Belvedere Cocktail
(Makes one serving)
1 1/2 oz. Belvedere Vodka 3 oz. Fresh Blood Orange Juice 1/2 oz. Grand Marnier Shake and pour over ice in a highball glass Garnish with a blood orange slice or a lime
Belevedere White Cosmo
(Makes one serving)
1 1/2 oz. Belvedere Vodka 3 oz. White Cranberry Juice 1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass Garnish with a lime
Based on recipes created by Nicolas Medina and Larissa Merriman of Restaurant 3 in Los Angeles.
