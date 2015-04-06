Shane West's Housewarming Recipes

1 of 1 Ben Franken

Belvedere Cocktail

(Makes one serving)



1 1/2 oz. Belvedere Vodka 3 oz. Fresh Blood Orange Juice 1/2 oz. Grand Marnier Shake and pour over ice in a highball glass Garnish with a blood orange slice or a lime





Belevedere White Cosmo

(Makes one serving)



1 1/2 oz. Belvedere Vodka 3 oz. White Cranberry Juice 1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass Garnish with a lime



Based on recipes created by Nicolas Medina and Larissa Merriman of Restaurant 3 in Los Angeles.