Packed with flavor and a satisfying crunch, this colorful salad gets some extra zing thanks to the minced red chili in the dressing. Chef Jimmy Tu of the bamboo-decked Vietnamese eatery Bunker in N.Y.C. created the zesty blend of julienned cabbage and carrot with summer in mind—but it tastes just as satisfying in the cold weather months. "The light texture is enlivened by the mint, lime, and chili." Get the recipe here.