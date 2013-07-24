Four Cupcakes Made to Celebrate the Royal Baby's Arrival

Now you can make the Prince of Cambridge's arrival even sweeter—with cupcakes! Sprinkles, Magnolia Bakery, Baked by Melissa and Georgetown Cupcakes are celebrating the royal family’s new bundle of joy with special cupcakes to commemorate his arrival. These sweet treats are a must-munch for royal enthusiasts, each with its own blue and white-themed twist. Click to see photos of the cakes, plus information on how long you can snag a taste.

