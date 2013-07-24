Four Cupcakes Made to Celebrate the Royal Baby's Arrival

Jennifer Davis
Jul 24, 2013 @ 10:30 am

Now you can make the Prince of Cambridge's arrival even sweeter—with cupcakes! Sprinkles, Magnolia Bakery, Baked by Melissa and Georgetown Cupcakes are celebrating the royal family’s new bundle of joy with special cupcakes to commemorate his arrival.  These sweet treats are a must-munch for royal enthusiasts, each with its own blue and white-themed twist. Click to see photos of the cakes, plus information on how long you can snag a taste.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Georgetown Cupcakes

Satisfy your royal baby craving with this vanilla cupcake filled with baby blue buttercream. It's topped with vanilla buttercream icing and a crowned fondant duck.

$2.75; available at all Georgetown Cupcake locations for the next two weeks.
2 of 4 Courtesy

Magnolia Bakery

Go for a treat topped with baby booties or an edible “It’s a Boy!” announcement in yummy vanilla buttercream.

$3.25 (royal booties) and $5.25 (“It’s a Boy!” announcement); available at all Magnolia Bakery locations.
3 of 4 Courtesy

Sprinkles

Snack on a commemorative vanilla or chocolate cupcake filled with blue frosting topped with a Prince of Cambridge fondant seal.

$3.50; available at all Sprinkles locations this week.
4 of 4 Courtesy

Baked By Melissa

Go royal in this gift set from Baked by Melissa. The celebration includes an outfit and a sticker fun pack in addition to the company's signature bite-size treats.

$65; bakedbymelissa.com.

