18 Ways to Personalize Your Wedding

InStyle.com
May 18, 2015 @ 4:45 pm
1 of 18 Courtesy of guesterly

The Insider Guide

Take your wedding program to entirely new dimensions with the guesterly. This personalized booklet pulls in facts and fun tidbits about all the players in your wedding party for your guests to enjoy. The site is compatible with your social media accounts to drag and drop images, photos and personalized text to help you create your very own mini-magazine for your wedding day. The result: a program your guests will enjoy and keep for years to come.

Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy Beau-Coup.com

Wine Tasting

Serve rose or signature cocktails in stemless glassware featuring your monogram, home state or favorite quote.

3 of 18 Shawn Connell for Christian Oth Studio

Make Love Grow

Go eco-chic with your escort card display by giving guests the gift of heirloom seed packets. For a rustic farm wedding, Chandelier Events and Ceci New York worked with Matthew Robbins to create an elaborate vintage seed display that guided guests to their seats at tables aptly named after varieties grown on the farm from Argula to Asparagus.

Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy Beau-Coup.com

Pucker Up

Keep those lips in shape to smooch all night long with personalized lip balms like these cuties from Beau Coup, which come in super-trendy metallics. Guests love little pick-me-ups like these!

Advertisement
5 of 18 Courtesy

Put a Ring In It

We are slightly obsessed with this lucite spin on a ring pillow. Not only is it downright gorgeous—it also ensures that the rings stay in the box as your little guy carries them to the altar. The arrow-and-feather lucite wedding box by Tea and Becky is $37 and comes in a variety of looks—all engraved with your monogram design.

Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy Christian Oth Studio

Heirloom Hangers

Present your bridesmaids a special way to hang their gowns with these custom hangers from Etsy—and make sure to get one for yourself! From mahogany word to more modern designs, custom hangers make for beautiful getting ready photos and a perfect keepsake to remind your bestie of the special day you are celebrating with her.

Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy

Top It Off

Cake toppers are back, and in a big way. Etsy retailer Better Off Wed features a plethora of wooden script cake toppers featured names, Mr. & Mrs., monograms and even lyrics for your first dance song. Starting at $79.

Advertisement
8 of 18 Ceci New York

Dance On It

Customized dance floors are all the rage as design has moved from paper to the main event. This custom creation featured art designed by Ceci New York, and the couples monogram marking the spot for their first dance. The extravagant look tied into all of the paper details from escort cards to the favor tags. Can’t bring in a custom dance floor? Consider another way personalize your dance floor with a custom lighting gobo.

Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy

Customize Your Drinks

Jones Soda Company makes your bar your very own with bright colors, bold flavors and the ability to customize your labels with your photo or design. From old vintage favorites like Cream Soda and Orange Creamsicle to Berry Lemonade and Crushed Melon, you can make an impact on the eyes...and the tastebuds. Starting at $46 per 12 pack.

Advertisement
10 of 18 Michael Falco for Christian Oth Studio

Family Photos on Display

Honor the present, future and the past by displaying wedding photos of those in your family tree who have wed before you. This is a great way to honor your parents and grandparents and create a place for those who have passed on to be part of your special celebration. We love the idea of borrowing a variety of vintage frames from family members—and even putting those embarrassing naked bath photos from your childhood to good use.

Advertisement
11 of 18 Michael Falco for Christian Oth Studio

Branded Dancing Shoes

Customize Nike's (nike.com) like this groom did for his groomsmen to change into post-ceremony. Each pair was embroidered with the wedding date and initials of the recipient—and even featured a custom color and print combo chosen by the couple.

Advertisement
12 of 18 Courtesy

Perfect Matchbooks

Personalized matchbooks for weddings bring back a favor from era's gone by. In a variety of colors and hues, shapes and sizes from flat boxes to tiny cylinders, these stylish favors are a perfect spot for your monogram—like these Art Deco foil-stamped matchbooks from Tea and Becky ($127 for 50).

Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy

Eat Dessert First

Chocolate plays a dual role—delicious and informational—as the menu at your dinner plate. Piq Chocolates offers a cool online tool that allows you to upload personalized text from menus, placecards, table numbers and favors to their digital platform to create custom chocolate creations like this one in white, milk and dark chocolates using high-quality French, GMO-free chocolate.

Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy

Engraved Bottles

The Engraved Bottle will create a one-of-a-kind, custom engraved bottle of wine, champagne, and whiskey. Pen a personal message or select a monogram and they will etch it right into the bottle. We love the idea of personalized champagne bottles for the big toast or special bottles of Johnny Walker Black etched with your father or groomsmen’s name.

Advertisement
15 of 18 Courtesy A Heape of Love

Tie One On

Give the groomsmen a dose of preppy chic with a monogrammed bow tie—something they will totally appreciate (and will look good in your photos, too!). Monogrammed Seersucker Mens Bow Ties come in a variety of colors and patterns, and start at just $45 on etsy.com.

Advertisement
16 of 18 Courtesy TheKnot.com

Make a Statement

Life-sized quotes on display throughout the room make your personal vows known—perfect for a ceremony or by the cake! This Bistro Bliss Personalized Premium Canvas Photo Backdrop from The Knot ($229.98) features a cool typeset motif—ideal for a hip gallery or barn.

Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy

The "You" Brew

Give your groomsmen the gift of personalized pints to enjoy the evening of the wedding—or, stock the whole bar—with these etched pint glasses. ($80 for a set of 10 glasses; etsy.com)

Advertisement
18 of 18 Original Runner Company

Monogram Your Entrance

Make your grand entrance upon a hand-painted, hand-sewn monogrammed runner like this stunner from The Original Runner Co. This company will customize your aisle runner with your monogram, invitation design or custom color palette to bring the whole look together—all on a special non-skid, non-slip fabric that will keep it tidy and safe the whole ceremony through. No wonder celebs like Kim Kardashian, Michael Jordan, Katie Couric and Nicole Richie have turned to them for their unique creations. (starting at $350; originalrunners.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!