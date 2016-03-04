Our Favorite Winter Recipes

It’s time to indulge in one more kale salad—specifically, the Tuscan Black Kale Salad from Picnic LA, the popular farm-to-table style eatery in downtown Culver City, Calif. The fast-casual restaurant is helmed by executive chef Alex Resnick, who works closely with vendors to source the highest quality produce at the peak of their seasonality. “This kale salad uses the most seasonal produce to make a bright and fulfilling lunch or light dinner,” says Resnick. “Pomegranate molasses has a wonderful sweet and salty flavor, and kumquats are best around this time of year; they add an amazing tartness to the salad, while ricotta salata adds some creaminess.” Get the recipe here.