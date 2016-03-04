Our Favorite Winter Recipes

Tuscan Black Kale Salad
Courtesy PICNIC LA
Root Vegetable Soup
Brian Wetzstein
Broccolini Ricotta Toasts
Johnny Miller
Cookie Shots
Thomas Schauer
Spicy Margarita
Courtesy Masa y Agave
Inverted Grilled Cheese
Alexandra Romanoff / @OneMoreDish
Ricotta Cheesecake
Shachar Langlev
Lemon Tart
Courtesy of Maman
Brioche Donuts
Courtesy of The Church Key
Four-Cheese Macaroni with Bacon
Marcus Nilsson
Red Grape Flatbread
Johnny Miller
Chocolate Bouchons
Marcus Nilsson
The Before & After Cocktail
Marcus Nilsson
Never-Ending Chicago Winter Beef Stew
Marcus Nilsson
Mini Rice Puddings
Johnny Miller
Tomato and Apple Soup with Grilled Cheese
Marcus Nilsson
The Cranberry Claus Cocktail
Johnny Miller
1 of 18
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement