Our Favorite Fall Recipes

We love salads. Truly. But when the leaves and the temperatures fall, there's nothing better than curling up with food that hugs you from the inside out. Fall could be renamed Soup Season and few would argue. Because soups like this heavy set stew or this New Orleans-inspired recipe or even this cleansing creation are the transitional comfort foods that we need in the time between warm summer days and freezing winter temps. And, of course, with fall comes Thanksgiving, and a holiday dedicated to comfort foods is a strong enough reason to name this the best season all on its own.