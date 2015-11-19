Our Favorite Fall Recipes

Nov 19, 2015 @ 11:55 am
<p>Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie</p>
Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

Russell van Kraayenburg, author and pastry cook for popular Houston bakery Fluff Bake Bar, provides the excellent recipe for a pie that is creamy, crunchy, and just a touch spicy in his newest cookbook Making Dough: Recipes and Ratios for Perfect Pastries ($19; amazon.com). Get the recipe here.

<p>Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Balsamic &amp; Lemon</p>
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Balsamic & Lemon

Brussels sprouts are one of chef Travis Lett's most in-demand dishes at his rustic-chic L.A. restaurant Gjelina—he makes a whopping 400 servings a week. "Look for small, tight, and very fresh sprouts," he tells InStyle. "They're sweeter and easier to cook than larger versions that have been sitting around for too long." Get the recipe here.

<p>Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling</p>
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling

Fall is officially here, which means pumpkins are ripe for picking. Whether you're visiting a patch this weekend or just scooping up all the cans at your local grocery store before the reported shortage, we've got you covered with a delicious dessert recipe, courtesy of our friends over at Baked, the beloved N.Y.C. bakery known for its decadent retro desserts. Get the recipe here.

<p>THREE STEP APPLE CRISP</p>
THREE STEP APPLE CRISP

"I still believe, to the core of my being, that when you pay attention, cooking becomes a kind of meditation,” writes Ruth Reichl in her brand new book, My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes that Saved My Life ($24, amazon.com). In the spirit of embracing autumn and reveling in life’s silver linings, here is a delicious apple crisp recipe. “Served warm, with a pitcher of cream,” writes Reichl, “it makes you grateful for fall.”

<p>It's the Beginning of Comfort Food Season</p>
It's the Beginning of Comfort Food Season

We love salads. Truly. But when the leaves and the temperatures fall, there's nothing better than curling up with food that hugs you from the inside out. Fall could be renamed Soup Season and few would argue. Because soups like this heavy set stew or this New Orleans-inspired recipe or even this cleansing creation are the transitional comfort foods that we need in the time between warm summer days and freezing winter temps. And, of course, with fall comes Thanksgiving, and a holiday dedicated to comfort foods is a strong enough reason to name this the best season all on its own.

<p><strong>ROAST SQUASH AND QUINOA BOWL</strong></p>
ROAST SQUASH AND QUINOA BOWL

Sprinkled with toasted pepitas, this healthy bowl (the brainwork of San Francisco cookbook author and food blogger Heidi Swanson) epitomizes autumn’s coziness. 

<p>Wild Mushroom and Sage Pasta</p>
Wild Mushroom and Sage Pasta

Like the dishes in their new cookbook, The Four Seasons of Pasta ($23; amazon.com), this meal by super-foodie mother-daughter duo Nancy Harmon Jenkins and N.Y.C. chef Sara Jenkins, is elegantly rustic. The flavor and aromas of the squash and smoky mushrooms "just spell autumn," says Nancy. Casarecci, a rolled noodle, captures every bit of sauce, but any short variety will do—Sara favors the artisanal brand Rustichella d'Abruzzo ($17; amazon.com) for the pasta's clingy, rough surfaces. Get the recipe here.

<p>APPLE CUSTARD CAKE</p>
APPLE CUSTARD CAKE

With this iconic fall recipe, famed baker Sarabeth Levine, of New York's fleet of Sarabeth's restaurants and author of the new Sarabeth's Good Morning Cookbook ($22; amazon.com), promises the sweet-tart glory of apple pie combined with the moist goodness of a cake made with custard. Get the recipe here.

Cornbread with Honey
Cornbread with Honey Butter and Scallions

"When I was a kid, my grandmother's cornbread was always a favorite," says Jeremiah Bacon, chef at the much-lauded Macintosh eatery in Charleston. "I love this version because the scallions offer a fresh, green contrast to the cornmeal." Get the recipe here. 

Fall Recipes - Brussels Sprouts Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts, Sunflower Seeds, and Dates
Brussels Sprouts Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts, Sunflower Seeds, and Dates

Move over, kale and quinoa: Brussels sprouts are back on the menu. The mini cabbage-like veggies have gotten a bad rap these past few decades, but we're loving the earthy crunch that the nutrient-packed leafy greens add to salads, like this one by chef Elisabeth Prueitt, co-owner of San Francisco's cult-favorite Bar Tartine. She serves her sprouts with a dressing of browned butter and sherry vinegar which "brings all the earthy, sweet flavors into balance." Get the recipe here.

Fall Recipes - Sweet Potatoes with Pecans, Goat Cheese, and Celery
Sweet Potatoes with Pecans, Goat Cheese, and Celery

Looking for a crowd-pleasing side to serve with dinner? Topped with a finely chopped salad of crunchy pecans and rich goat cheese, this sophisticated sweet potato dish is just the ticket. Get the recipe here.

Cranberry Galette with Lime and Fresh Ginger
Cranberry Galette with Lime and Fresh Ginger

"I love the spark of color this tart adds to the parade of luscious but primarily brown holiday pies," says Dorie Greenspan, author of Baking: From My Home to Yours ($24, amazon.com). Get the recipe here.

<p>Lasagna alla Besciamella</p>
Lasagna alla Besciamella

"I begged my mom to teach me her lasagna recipe," chef and TV actress Valerie Bertinelli tells InStyle. "It was her go-to for basically every occasion." What makes it extra special, she says, is that she substitutes béchamel, a white sauce made from a roux and condensed milk, for the standard ricotta. Get the recipe here.

<p><strong>Roasted Carrots with Espresso, Dates, Sorghum, and Lime</strong></p>
Roasted Carrots with Espresso, Dates, Sorghum, and Lime

Hometown boys Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman are famed for their Italian-influenced Southern fare at Hog & Hominy in Memphis, Tennessee. Here, the chefs give roasted carrots the barbecue treatment with an aromatic espresso rub sweetened with sorghum, a classic Southern grain used to make syrups. Get the recipe here.

Roasted Green Beans
Vietnamese-Style Roasted Green Beans and Okra with Caramelized Fish Sauce

With a nod to Houston's ethnic diversity, chef Chris Shepherd, who helms the haute yet homey Underbelly, presents this Vietnamese-accented dish. Crispy beans and okra are enlivened with a "citrusy, tart, bitter umami blend" that comes from hints of cilantro, garlic, and lime. Get the recipe here. 

Coq Au Vin
Coq Au Vin

The trick to making this hallowed French dish without much fuss is mostly a matter of good organization, advises chef Mimi Thorisson. "You have to marinate the chicken a day in advance," she says, "but using ready-made stock cuts the work in half." Boiled potatoes tossed in olive oil and chopped parsley are her favorite accompaniment. Click here for the mouth-watering recipe.

Chocolate Chess Pie
Chocolate Chess Pie

Award-winning chef Sean Brock, author of the cookbook Heritage ($26; amazon.com), serves modern down-home cuisine at Husk and McCrady's restaurants in Charleston (along with a second Husk location in Nashville). He credits the region's culinary renaissance to "access to better ingredients, from shrimp to heirloom beans and incredible peaches." Case in point: this rich chocolate confection. Get the recipe here. 

<p><strong>Hot Toddy</strong></p>
Hot Toddy

No drink is more seasonally appropriate in chilly temps than a good old Hot Toddy. Traditionally drunk before going to bed and sometimes touted as a remedy for the common cold, the Bourbon and tea-based beverage not only heats up your body, but it's extremely easy to make. Get the recipe here.

<p>Gemelli with Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Cream</p>
Gemelli with Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Cream

The secret to this divinely rich sauce? Cherry tomatoes cooked low and slow in the oven, which reduces the natural juices and intensifies flavor and sweetness. "By the time they're done roasting, you can practically eat them like candy," says Domenica Marchetti, author of The Glorious Vegetables of Italy ($30; amazon.com). Get the full recipe here.

Onion Tart
French Onion Tart

"With salad and a glass of good wine, this savory tart creates the perfect meal," says Thorisson of this hearty dish. Made with caramelized onions tossed in a honey and balsamic vinegar glaze, it has just a hint of sweetness. Get the recipe here.

Pumpkin Soup
Pumpkin Soup

Taking advantage of the season's abundant pumpkins and butternut squash, this satisfying puréed soup showcases fall's mellow flavors. It can be made the night before and served with crème fraîche (or substitute with sour cream or a dash of whipping cream) stirred in at the last minute. Get the recipe here.

Cairo Kitchen Book - Lead
Shakshuka

For the uninitiated, shakshuka (pronounced shahk-shoo-kah) is a staple dish in many Middle Eastern countries. And not only does it look great, but it's extremely easy to make. Click here for the recipe. 

<p>Spaghetti with Clams, Arugula, and Basil</p>
Spaghetti with Clams, Arugula, and Basil

Chef Scott Conant, of the much-lauded Scarpetta restaurants (in N.Y.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Las Vegas, or Toronto), knows his way around a pot of pasta. Plucked from the pages of The Scarpetta Cookbook ($25; amazon.com), Conant shares a delightful dish, replete with fresh herbs and salty clams. Get the recipe here.

<p>Red Wine and Honey Brisket</p>
Red Wine and Honey Brisket

"There is no question that the brisket your bubbe made was the best ever, and you cannot compete with the layers of memories that flavor her version in your mind," cookbook author Leah Koenig writes of this dish, featured in her acclaimed culinary tome, Modern Jewish Cooking ($24; amazon.com). "This version slow-cooks the meat in a sweet and tangy mixture of honey and red wine until it sighs and falls apart at the touch of a fork." Get the recipe here.

Mac and cheese with bacon
Four-Cheese Macaroni with Bacon

This decadent riff on the comfort food classic uses multiple cheeses and meats. Chef Stephanie Izard, Top Chef winner and author of Girl in the Kitchen ($23; amazon.com), employs a surprise secret ingredient: apples! "When people say they don't like fruit in their food, I just tell them to trust me. This is my job!" Get the recipe here. 

Chocolate Bouchons
Chocolate Bouchons

Izard dug through her finger-licking repertoire to share with us a dessert that serves our sweet tooth and feeds our francophile tendencies (the word "bouchon" translates directly to "cork," a reference to their adorable, palm-sized barrel shape). Get the recipe here.

Rosemary and Currant Scones
Rosemary and Currant Scones

Brooklyn bakers Agatha Kulaga and Erin Patinkin deftly showcase their sweet-salty signature with this recipe from the duo's cookbook, Ovenly ($21, amazon.com), named after their famous shop. "You don't often find rosemary and currant flavors together," says Patinkin. "But everyone falls for these scones!" Get the recipe here. 

<p><strong>Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms</strong></p>
Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms

Looking for the perfect way to start your next fall fête? Try these sausage-stuffed mushrooms from Food Network Star Ina Garten, who dreamed up these delicious appetizers filled with bread crumbs, sausage, and mascarpone cheese. You can prep them the day before and then put them in the oven right before guests arrive. Get the recipe here. 

<p><strong>Gâteau Basque</strong></p>
Gâteau Basque

This wonderfully traditional cake, a favorite among Thorisson’s kids – rum and all – is simple, custardy, and not overly sweet, which makes it ideal not only for teatime or after dinner but also for the next morning’s breakfast. “It’s made with eggs and milk, so why not?” says Thorisson with a laugh. Get the recipe here. 

<p><strong>Roasted-Turkey Roulade</strong></p>
Roasted-Turkey Roulade

For Garten, her genius spin on a traditional roast turkey resolves the challenge of not overcooking the meat to make sure the stuffing is thoroughly heated—her way, both cook evenly. "Plus, everyone asks for white meat, and my version consists of a whole butterflied breast." Get the recipe here. 

<p><strong>Fusilli with Parsley Pesto</strong></p>
Fusilli with Parsley Pesto

Sure, there's pesto made with basil, but other vibrant greens (such as parsley or arugula) can be just as mouthwatering, says cooking guru Alice Waters, of the legendary Chez Panisse, in Berkeley, Calif., and author of The Art of Simple Food II ($35; amazon.com). Get the recipe here.

<p><strong>Mashed Yellow Turnips with Crispy Shallots</strong></p>
Mashed Yellow Turnips with Crispy Shallots

"I love the contrast of textures, from the creamy turnips to the crunchy shallots," says Garten about this delicious side dish. Prepping this for your next fête? The day before, cook and mash the turnips and crisp the shallot. Reheat the turnips before dinner is served, and your guests will thank you afterwards. Get the recipe here. 

Ina Garten Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with maple Frosting
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Maple Frosting

This easy, crowd-pleasing recipe from the Barefoot Contessa herself is about to become your new go-to dessert. Check out the recipe here, and don’t forget to share. 

<p>Orecchiette with Fennel, Olives, and Bread Crumbs</p>
Orecchiette with Fennel, Olives, and Bread Crumbs

Inspired by his travels in Sicily, James Beard award-winning chef Jeff Michaud, of Philadelphia's Osteria and Amis restaurants, created this luscious mix of celebrated Southern Italian ingredients. "Every bite packs in so much flavor," he says, "and the coarse panko bread crumbs add texture without absorbing too much liquid." Get the recipe here.

<p><strong>Green Bean Casserole with Mushrooms and Crispy Shallots</strong></p>
Green Bean Casserole with Mushrooms and Crispy Shallots

When Thomas Cheller, owner of N.Y.C.’s New American hot spot Per Se, takes on the modest green bean casserole, ramping it up with an indulgent cream of California cèpes (aka porcini mushrooms), you've got a side-dish vying for center stage. Get the recipe here. 

<p>Sausage Stuffing with Caramelized Leeks and Sage</p>
Sausage Stuffing with Caramelized Leeks and Sage

With ultra-rich foie gras and sausage, as well as fabulously savory caramelized leeks and sage, this decadent stuffing by Tom Colicchio of N.Y.C.'s Craft takes the chef's grandmother's classic recipe to the heights of scrumptiousness. Get the recipe here. 

<p>Tagliatelle with Eggplants and Meatballs</p>
Tagliatelle with Eggplants and Meatballs

This outrageously yummy riff on spaghetti and meatballs is one of restaurateur-cum-celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich's go-to recipes. "The earthy flavor of eggplant, mixed with the acidity and sweetness of the tomatoes, makes for harmony in a pot," she says. Get the recipe here.

