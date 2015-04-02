Nigella's Kitchen

1 of 4 James Merrell

Chocolate Raspberry Heart

For cake:

2/3 cup milk

1 cup superfine sugar

1 tablespoon butter

11/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons best unsweetened cocoa

3 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda



For filling:

1/2 cup heavy or whipping cream

1 cup raspberries



For icing:

2/3 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon corn syrup

51/2oz dark chocolate, minimum 70% cocoa solids

1 cup raspberries



Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease and line two shallowish 9 inch heart-shaped pans with cut-out hearts of parchment paper.



Pour the milk into a small pan with the butter and heat until warm and the butter has melted. When hot, add the vanilla.



Whisk the eggs and sugar untill thick, light and frothy. Meanwhile, combine the flour, cocoa and baking soda. Buy the best cocoa you can find, as this is what determines the rich taste of the cake.



Still beating the eggs and sugar, pour in the hot buttery mixture and slowly fold in the flour- baking soda-cocoa mixture.



Divide this mixture between the two pans and bake for about 20 minutes. Remove to a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes before turning the cakes out, and then turn them over so that they are sitting on the wire rack, out of their pans, the right way up. The cakes may look thin and flat at this point, but the finished cake has the requisite depth once it?s filled and iced. Leave the cakes until cool before icing.



To fill the heart, whip the cream until thick but not stiff. Add the raspberries and crush with a fork, though not too finely. The cream should turn pink, in a rose-and-white mottled fashion. Sandwich the hearts with this raspberry cream.



To ice, put the cream, chocolate cut up in small pieces, and syrup in a pan over low to medium heat and when the chocolate seems to have all but melted into the warm cream, take off the heat and start whisking until you have a smooth, glossy mixture. Pour, and then spread, preferably with a palette knife, over the top of the cake to the edges of the heart (not worrying too much about drips).



Take out raspberries and, about 1/2 inch or slightly less in from the edges of the heart, stud the chocolate topping with the raspberries.