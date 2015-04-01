New Year's Brunch

1 of 4 Douglas Friedman

The Menu

Parmesan-Sprinkled Baked Eggs with Prosciutto and SautÃ©ed Swiss Chard



4 Tbs. unsalted butter

1 small onion, chopped

16 cups baby spinach

1/4 cup heavy cream

8 Tbs. shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

8 eggs

Garnish with paprika



1 Heat oven to 400°F. Butter eight 6-oz. ramekins. 2 Melt 4 Tbs. butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. 3 Add onion and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. 4 Add spinach, cover; cook until spinach has wilted. Pour off any excess liquid in skillet. 5 Increase heat to medium-high. Add heavy cream, 4 Tbs. Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat. 6 Divide spinach mixture into prepared ramekins. Crack 1 egg into each ramekin. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. 7 Place ramekins in a 9" x 13" baking dish. Half fill baking dish with warm water. Place in heated oven. Bake until center of eggs have set, about 15 minutes. 8 With tongs carefully remove ramekins from water bath. Sprinkle with paprika.



Tropical Fruit Salad of Mango, Papaya and Pineapple, toped with Fresh Lime Juice and Shredded Coconut



2 Tbs. fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

3 cups cubed ripe pineapple

3 cups cubed ripe papaya

2 cups cubed ripe mango

1/4 cup sweetened toasted coconut



1 In a small bowl combine lime juice and honey. 2 In a serving bowl combine fruit. Toss with honey-lime dressing. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.



Assorted Breakfast Breads and Muffins