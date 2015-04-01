New Year's Brunch

4 Tbs. unsalted butter 1 small onion, chopped 16 cups baby spinach 1/4 cup heavy cream 8 Tbs. shredded Parmesan cheese Salt and pepper to taste 8 eggs Garnish with paprika
1 Heat oven to 400°F. Butter eight 6-oz. ramekins.
2 Melt 4 Tbs. butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
3 Add onion and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low.
4 Add spinach, cover; cook until spinach has wilted. Pour off any excess liquid in skillet.
5 Increase heat to medium-high. Add heavy cream, 4 Tbs. Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat.
6 Divide spinach mixture into prepared ramekins. Crack 1 egg into each ramekin. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.
7 Place ramekins in a 9" x 13" baking dish. Half fill baking dish with warm water. Place in heated oven. Bake until center of eggs have set, about 15 minutes.
8 With tongs carefully remove ramekins from water bath. Sprinkle with paprika.
Tropical Fruit Salad of Mango, Papaya and Pineapple, toped with Fresh Lime Juice and Shredded Coconut
1 In a small bowl combine lime juice and honey.
2 In a serving bowl combine fruit. Toss with honey-lime dressing. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.
Assorted Breakfast Breads and Muffins
Douglas Friedman
Setting the Scene
• Invitations Welcome the new year with a hot-pink invite that asks guests to a midday brunch.
• Décor Bouquets of sunny yellow calla lilies and bright pops of halved oranges will get everyone in a celebratory mood. Let guests help themselves from a table accented with fruit-slice cutting boards ($28; momastore.org and colorful oversize napkins.
Douglas Friedman
What to Pour
Melon and Cachaca Punch
(Serves 8)
1 small seedless watermelon 1 cup cachaca 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup orange-flavored liqueur 1 btl (750 ml) rose Champagne
1 Using a melon-baller cut melon into 6 cups melon balls. 2 Cover with cachaca and marinate overnight. 3 In saucepan over medium heat combine lemon juice and sugar. Stir until sugar dissolves. 4 Strain mixture. With slotted spoon remove watermelon from marinade. Place watermelon in large bowl. 5 Stir in lemon syrup and orange liqueur. Stir well. Divide mixture among glasses and top with rose Champagne.
Douglas Friedman
Sweet Ending
Offer sour cream, pecan and cinnamon coffee cakes (7-inch coffee cake, $35; Tate's Bake Shop, 631-283-9830 or tatesbakeshop.com.
