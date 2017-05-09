Spoil Mom with These Mother's Day Sweets and Treats

We love Mother’s Day. After all, it’s the annual chance to let our moms know how much we love them. This year, why not spoil her with something from our roundup of sweets and treats.

If she’s a chocolate lover, we found yummy chocolate covered cheesecake sticks. For moms who love hot sips, we hunted down the perfect gourmet tea. If your mama prefers happy hour, we suggest mixing up a batch of Veuve Clicquot-based cocktails to serve alongside brunch. Cheers!