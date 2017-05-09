Spoil Mom with These Mother's Day Sweets and Treats

Neiman Marcus
Brooke Ely Danielson
May 09, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

We love Mother’s Day. After all, it’s the annual chance to let our moms know how much we love them. This year, why not spoil her with something from our roundup of sweets and treats.

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber's Cutest Mot

 

If she’s a chocolate lover, we found yummy chocolate covered cheesecake sticks. For moms who love hot sips, we hunted down the perfect gourmet tea. If your mama prefers happy hour, we suggest mixing up a batch of Veuve Clicquot-based cocktails to serve alongside brunch. Cheers!

 

 

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Callie's Biscuits Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

A morning treat for mom to make.

$8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Milk Bar Mother's day B'day Truffle Gift Box

Gluten free cake balls make the perfect sweet treat for Mom. 

$28 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Sugarfina 'Faves' Candy Bento Box

A little sweet and sour. 

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Harry & David Classic Signature Gift Basket

Surprise Mom with a gift box full of treats and fresh fruit.

$50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Neiman Marcus assorted Parisian Macarons 

Make Mom a cup of tea and surprise her with macarons.

$50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

My Cup of Cake a Sprinkle and a Dash 

A cute cake in a jar makes a super-sweet treat.

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Chocolate Covered Company Mother's Day Cheesecake Pop Gift Set

Cheesecake and chocolate, is there a better combo? 

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Veuve Clicquot

A DIY Brunch Cocktail

Veuve Clicquot 

Clicquot Rich Rosé + Lime and Edible Rose Petals

Ingredients

5-6 large ice cubes

2-3 zests of lime

4-5 edible rose petals

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne

Directions: Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, add lime zests, sprinkle with edible rose petals, and finish with Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

W&P Design The Champagne Carry Kit 

A bubbly treat for Mom's travels.

$24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Illy Caffe Merveilleux Coffret With Flavored Teas & Infuser

Tea time treats.

$69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Runamok Maple Cinnamon + Vanilla Infused Maple Syrup 

Bring mom pancakes in bed and surprise her with gourmet maple syrup.

$18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!