Meet Your New Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Directions: Makes 24 cookies 1. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, salt, and baking soda together and set aside. 2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugars together until smooth and creamy. Scrape down the bowl and add the eggs, one at a time, beating until each is incorporated. The mixture will look light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and beat for 10 seconds. 3. Add half of the flour mixture and mix for 15 seconds. Add the remaining flour mixture and beat until just incorporated. 4. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, fold in the chocolate chips. 5. Cover the bowl tightly and put in the refrigerator for 6 hours. 6. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. 7. Use an ice cream scoop with a release mechanism to scoop out dough in 2-tablespoon-size balls. Use your hands to shape the dough into perfect balls and place them on the prepared baking sheets, about 1 inch apart. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, rotating the pans once during the cooking time, until the edges of the cookies are golden brown and the tops just start to darken. 8. Remove the pan from the oven and cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Use a spatula to transfer the individual cookies to the rack to cool completely. 9. The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Cowboy Cookies
Directions: Makes 36 cookies 1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add the oats and stir to combine. 2. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugars together until smooth and creamy. Add the egg and egg yolk, beating until the mixture looks light and fluffy. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl, add the vanilla, and beat for 5 seconds. Dissolve the espresso powder in u cup hot water and add it to the bowl, mixing until combined. 3. Add half of the dry ingredients and mix for 15 seconds. Add the remaining dry ingredients and beat until just incorporated. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and fold in the chocolate chunks and y cup of the pretzel pieces. 4. Cover the bowl tightly and refrigerate the dough for at least 4 hours. 5. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. 6. Use a small ice cream scoop with a release mechanism to scoop out dough in 2 tablespoon-size balls (or use a tablespoon measure) and place the dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Sprinkle the remaining y cup pretzel pieces over the dough balls. Use the palm of your hand to press the dough down lightly; don’t smash the cookie – you just want to slightly flatten the ball and push the pretzel pieces into the dough. 7. Bake for 12-15 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through the baking time, until the edges of the cookies are golden brown or just start to darken. 8. Set the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes to cool. Use a spatula to transfer the cookies to the rack to cool completely. They can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Whole Wheat
Directions: Makes 12 big cookies 1. Place two racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. 2. Whisk the dry ingredients in a large bowl 3. Combine the butter and sugars to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. With the mixer on low speed, mix just until butter and sugars are blended, about 2 minutes. Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing until each is combined. Mix in the vanilla. 4. Add flour mixture to the bowl and mix on low speed until the flour is barely combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. 5. Add the chocolate all at once to the batter. Mix on low speed until the chocolate is evenly distributed. Use a spatula to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. 6. Scoop mounds of dough about 3 tablespoons in size onto the baking sheet, leaving 3 inches between them. 7. Bake the cookies for 16 to 20 minutes, rotating the sheets halfway through, until the cookies are evenly dark brown. Transfer the cookies, still on the parchment, to the counter to cool, and repeat with the remaining dough.
Olive Oil & Sea Salt
Directions: Makes about 24 cookies 1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Adjust the racks so they divide the oven into thirds. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. 2. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. 3. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and both sugars on medium speed until smooth and well blended, about 1 minute. Add the egg and mix until completely combined. With the mixer still running, drizzle in the oil and mix until completely combined; the mixture will be very loose, like pancake batter. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until just combined, scraping the bowl if necessary to incorporate the dry ingredients. Add the chocolate chips and mix on low speed until evenly distributed. Cover the dough and chill for 2 hours or overnight. 4. Using a small ice-cream scoop or tablespoon measure, drop well-rounded balls of dough onto the prepared baking sheets about 2 in apart. Sprinkle a healthy pinch of sea salt over each cookie. 5. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through the baking time, just until the edges turn golden, being careful not to over bake them. The cookies should still be soft in the center but shouldn’t look wet. 6. When cool enough to handle, transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature, the cookies with keep for 2 to 3 days.
Chocolate Chunk and Chip Cookies
Directions: Makes 12 cookies 1. Place the flour in a medium bowl. Sift in the baking soda. Add the salt and whisk together. 2. Place the dark brown sugar in a small bowl and stir in the molasses and granulated sugar, breaking up any lumps; the mixture will not be completely smooth.
3. Place the chocolate chunks in a strainer and tap the side to remove any powdered chocolate, which would cloud the cookies. Mix with chocolate chips.
4. Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
5. Cream the butter on medium low speed, warming the bowl if necessary, until it is the consistency of mayonnaise and holds a peak when the paddle is lifted. 6. Add the molasses mixture and mix for 3 to 4 minutes, until fluffy. 7 Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the eggs and mix on low speed for 15 to 30 seconds, until just combined. Scrape the bowl again. The mixture may look broken, but that is fine (overwhipping the eggs could cause the cookies to expand too much during baking and then deflate). 8. Add the dry ingredients in 2 additions, mixing on low speed for 15 to 30 seconds after each, or until just combined. Scrape the bottom of the bowl to incorporate any dry ingredients that have settled there. 9. Add the chocolates and pulse on low speed about 10 times to combine. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes. 10. Position the racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat the oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with Silicone mats or parchment paper. 11. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions (about 2 tbsp) and roll into balls. 12. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes. 13. Set the pans on a cooling rack and cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer the cookies to the rack to cool completely. The cookies are best the day they are baked, but they can be stored in a covered container for up to 3 days.
