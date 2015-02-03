Meet Your New Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies!

5 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Chocolate Chunk and Chip Cookies

Directions:

Makes 12 cookies

1. Place the flour in a medium bowl. Sift in the baking soda. Add the salt and whisk together.

2. Place the dark brown sugar in a small bowl and stir in the molasses and granulated sugar, breaking up any lumps; the mixture will not be completely smooth. 3. Place the chocolate chunks in a strainer and tap the side to remove any powdered chocolate, which would cloud the cookies. Mix with chocolate chips. 4. Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. 5. Cream the butter on medium low speed, warming the bowl if necessary, until it is the consistency of mayonnaise and holds a peak when the paddle is lifted.

6. Add the molasses mixture and mix for 3 to 4 minutes, until fluffy.

7 Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the eggs and mix on low speed for 15 to 30 seconds, until just combined. Scrape the bowl again. The mixture may look broken, but that is fine (overwhipping the eggs could cause the cookies to expand too much during baking and then deflate).

8. Add the dry ingredients in 2 additions, mixing on low speed for 15 to 30 seconds after each, or until just combined. Scrape the bottom of the bowl to incorporate any dry ingredients that have settled there.

9. Add the chocolates and pulse on low speed about 10 times to combine. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.

10. Position the racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat the oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with Silicone mats or parchment paper.

11. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions (about 2 tbsp) and roll into balls.

12. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes.

13. Set the pans on a cooling rack and cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer the cookies to the rack to cool completely. The cookies are best the day they are baked, but they can be stored in a covered container for up to 3 days.