Home Decor Trend to DIY: Kokedama Hanging Plants

Great news, apartment dwellers: The latest gardening trend doesn't require a yard! The enchanting kokedamas only need a semi-sunny spot and a little love to thrive.

Kokedamas, which literally means, "moss ball" in Japanese, are charming, hanging plants that showcase a beautiful sphere of lush moss with a pretty houseplant growing from within. We've spotted the technique everywhere lately, but it wasn't until the new book from the experts at Sprout Home, that we realized how easy they are to make ourselves.

This gorgeous green kokedama DIY comes from Tara Heibel and Tassy de Give's Rooted in Design: Sprout Home's Guide to Creative Indoor Planting ($16, amazon.com). "Kokedama is a free-form planting method that derives from bonsai," the authors write. "Kokedamas are designed to dangle; by suspending them in the air with colorful twine, you can create a hanging garden for inside your home or even outdoors in the warmer season."

Ready to get your hands dirty? Read on for exactly how to make your own kokedama garden and how to care for it.