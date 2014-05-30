Kelly Wearstler's Traditional-with-a-Twist Wedding Essentials

Courtesy Mark Edwards Harris
Rita Kokshanian
May 30, 2014 @ 9:30 am

Fearless and utterly chic interior and accessories designer Kelly Wearstler has a refined yet glamorous style that translates into everything she creates, from jewelry to sculptures. Every month, she gives InStyle readers the low-down on her latest discoveries and passions on our monthly mood board. This month, Wearstler says, "I do" to traditional-with-a-twist wedding essentials. From an unexpected gown to her go-to wedding present, click through our gallery to see what Kelly loves when it comes to weddings.

For more articles like this, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Form Marries Function

"High-style table accessories are my go-to wedding present. With their artful pairing of marble and wood, these mod serving boards are a must-have," Wearstler says. Marble and wood serving boards, from $48 each; shopterrain.com.
2 of 8 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Twice the Impact

"A column dress in contrasting colors is offbeat yet elegant. The pockets give it a slouchiness that's not too informal for a reception," Wearstler says. Silk dress, Barbara Casasola; barbaracasasola.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy

Heaven Scent

"With hints of Egyptian jasmine, gardenia, and wild lily, this sensual perfume hits just the right note for a summer wedding," Wearstler says. Bois 1920 Come l'Amore perfume, $230; kellywearstler.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy

Reel Happy

"Guests use the five HD cameras provided by Wedit to record their favorite moments of the reception; the company then uploads the footage for easy access," Wearstler says. Wedit camera service, $499; wedit.com.
5 of 8 Fumie Kobayashi/Getty Images

Finishing Touch

"A thistle boutonniere adds a pop of vibrant texture to your date's crisp linen suit. It feels confident and sexy but not precious," Wearstler says.
6 of 8 Courtesy

Love Letters

"Hand-carved Calacatta marble sculptures, used as bookends or objets d'art, will bring a bespoke vibe to the newlyweds' home," Wearstler says. Marble X and O, Kelly Wearstler, $550 each; kellywearstler.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy

Hello, Kitty!

"I love low kitten heels for a party—they're so comfortable for all those hours spent on the dance floor," Wearstler says. Leather kitten heels, Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane, $595; Saint Laurent, 212-980-2970.
8 of 8 Courtesy

Between the Covers

"A first-edition book with a personal note is a unique gift. Try this romantic memoir, which looks great on a coffee table too!" Wearstler says. I Married Adventure, by Osa Johnson, J.B. Lippincott amp Co., 1940, $195 (limited quantity); huntersalley.com.

