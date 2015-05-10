Planning a wedding is a joyous experience, but it can also be majorly stressful. One way to ease the pressure (aside from frequent self-pampering trips to the spa) is to seek advice from those who've been there.

This is why InStyle editors took a look back on their own trips down the aisle and are sharing the best tips and tricks they picked up on their way to "I Do." One valuable lesson our senior editor Sharon Clott Kanter (pictured above with her groom) can offer is simple: Choose what’s important to you.

"There are almost too many things to do, to plan, and to pay for—it can be really overwhelming," she says. "So, before any planning started, my husband and I sat down together and each wrote down three things that we absolutely had to have and then the rest was negotiable. It helped us figure out what was important to each other and avoided conflict.”

Click through the gallery to see all of their tips, from rolling with the unexpected to planning surprises your guests will never forget. It'll help make your trip down the aisle go all the more smoothly!

PHOTOS: InStyle Editors Share Their Wedding Tips for Your Big Day