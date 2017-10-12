Ina Garten's Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

SERVES 6

1 1/2 cups light olive oil or vegetable oil

3 tbsp unsalted butter

5–6 shallots, peeled and sliced into thin rings

2 large yellow turnips (rutabagas), about 4 lbs. Kosher salt

1 cup whole milk

6 tbsp (3/4 stick) salted butter

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper



1. Heat oil and unsalted butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat until it reaches 220°F (use a candy thermometer to measure, says Garten). Reduce heat to low, add shallots, and cook until they are a rich golden brown, 30–40 minutes. The temperature should stay below 260°F. Stir shallots occasionally to make sure they brown evenly. Remove them from the oil-butter with a slotted spoon, drain well, and spread out on paper towels to cool. Once shallots have dried and crisped, they can be covered and stored at room temperature for several days.

2. Peel turnips to remove waxy skins and cut into generous 1-inch chunks. Place them in a saucepan with water to cover and add 1 tsp salt. Bring to a boil and then lower heat to simmer; cover and cook until turnips are easily pierced by a paring knife, about 35 minutes. Drain.

3. In a separate saucepan, heat milk and salted butter over low heat until butter has melted and milk just begins to simmer.

4. Puree turnips in several batches in a food processor fitted with the steel blade. With the motor running, add melted butter and milk in a steady stream. The turnips should be smooth.

5. Return puree to saucepan, season with 1 tsp salt and pepper, and reheat, stirring over medium heat. Serve piping hot, sprinkled generously with crispy shallots.