Editors' Picks: Makeover Your Ice Cream Sundae with These New Kitchen Goodies

Long live summer! It's the one time of year where we pretty much live off of ice cream. Forget central air: we'll take a pint of Ben & Jerry's to cool off, thank you very much.

Are you like us? Does the sweet jingle of an ice cream truck send you into a similar frenzy? Then check out our sweet-tooth-friendly gallery of new gadgets to up your ice cream game.

From molds that make tiny ice cream sandwiches to the prettiest bowl and spoon set ever, we have all the products you need to throw a fab ice cream social. Just don't forget to invite us!

Embrace the summer and boost your ice cream sundae game with our editors' picks now!

Paper Ice Cream Cups

A must-have for your next sundae party: pastel stripes dress up these simple paper bowls.

$7 for 12; smashcakeandco.com
Ice Cream Storage Container

Skip the Tupperware-just because it's homemade doesn't mean you can't store your ice cream in some pretty packaging!

$7; surlatable.com
Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Maker

What's the only way to make an ice cream sandwich better? Make it tiny and adorable!

$13; amazon.com

Ceramic Ice Cream Cone

Skip the sugar cone (and the sticky fingers) and use this pale-hued ceramic ice cream bowl.

$12; fishseddy.com
Big Love Ice Cream Bowl and Spoon

Neon and a heart-shaped spoon-does it get any cuter? We love this modern take on the old-fashioned sundae glass.

$63; barneys.com
Ice Cream Sandwich Mold

Sandwich homemade cookies in between rich ice cream to make your own version of the ice cream truck staple.

$10; amazon.com

Personal Ice Cream Maker

This handy gadget makes personal-sized helpings of smooth soft-serve or ice cream without taking up much cabinet space.

$26; williams-sonoma.com
Upgraded Ice Pop Mold

Serious popsicle enthusiasts: Skip the plastic molds and invest in this sturdy stainless steel version from Onyx.

$40; food52.com/provisions
Wooden Spoons

You can't have an ice cream social without spoons! We love the pretty summer hues of these colorblocked versions.

$10 for 20; sucreshop.com
Ice Cream Scoop and Stack

Serve an artful, perfectly cylinder-shaped sundae by layering different flavors to create pretty stripes (bonus points if they match your mani).

$17; amazon.com

