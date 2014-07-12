Editors' Picks: Makeover Your Ice Cream Sundae with These New Kitchen Goodies

Courtesy
Long live summer! It's the one time of year where we pretty much live off of ice cream. Forget central air: we'll take a pint of Ben & Jerry's to cool off, thank you very much.
Are you like us? Does the sweet jingle of an ice cream truck send you into a similar frenzy? Then check out our sweet-tooth-friendly gallery of new gadgets to up your ice cream game.
From molds that make tiny ice cream sandwiches to the prettiest bowl and spoon set ever, we have all the products you need to throw a fab ice cream social. Just don't forget to invite us!
Embrace the summer and boost your ice cream sundae game with our editors' picks now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement