How to Throw an Impossibly Elegant French Dessert Party

We're all about the rustic French countryside aesthetic, but know that très chic does not always translate to "easy DIY." Thankfully, Thorisson shared her pro-tips on how to throw together a stylish dessert party that would win Marie Antoinette's approval.

GO OLD-SCHOOL

Vintage tablewear is "soaked with history," says Thorisson, who loves revamping tradition in fresh ways—say, piling clouds of fluffy whipped cream into a pretty antique silver gravy boat.

KEEP IT LIGHT

Charming white plates frame Thorisson's food beautifully, but never steal the spotlight. "The table as a whole should be opulent, but it should never feel stiff, forced, or designed," she tells InStyle.

CREATE HEIGHT

Give each confection its due—and liven up the tablescape—by using cake stands in varying sizes and colors. "I love mixing them," says Thorisson. "They bring an Alice in Wonderland touch" to an enchanted spread.