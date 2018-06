How to Throw a Chic Holiday Party

5 of 10 Johnny Miller

Bake SNOWBALL COOKIES

DIRECTIONS:

YIELDS 40 COOKIES

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2u cups confectioners' sugar

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup roasted almonds, finely chopped



1. Using a mixer, cream butter on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add ¾ cup of confectioners' sugar and vanilla paste; mix well. Add flour y cup at a time, mixing until thoroughly combined. Fold in the almonds.

2. Turn dough out, divide into three portions, and shape into disks. Wrap disks individually in plastic wrap or waxed paper and chill for 1 hour.

3. Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; heat to 350°F. Line two large, heavy baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.

4. To form cookies, break off a piece of chilled dough that's the size of a measuring table-spoon. Roll dough between your palms into a ball, and place on the lined baking sheets, leaving 1 inch between each cookie.

5. Bake for 17 to 20 minutes, until the bottoms of the cookies are slightly golden—lift up one of the cookies with a spatula to be sure. Let cookies cool somewhat on the baking sheets on cooling racks for 5 minutes.

6. Put remaining 1y cups confectioners' sugar in a small bowl. Drop one warm cookie at a time into the confectioners' sugar and roll until it's completely covered, then shake off any excess and put on a cooling rack. Let cool completely.