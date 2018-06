Holiday Sweets Everyone Will Love

•1 ½ cups crushed graham crackers (about 10 crackers)•7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted•2 tablespoons light brown sugarCook's Note: You can always buy a pre-made graham cracker crust at your grocery store.•2 cups whole milk•1 cup heavy cream• ½ cup sugar•¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder•Pinch salt•¼ cup cornstarch•4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped•1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract•10 large marshmallows, halved on the diagonalPreheat the oven to 325 degrees F.Break up the graham crackers by hand and add to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Process the crackers until ground. Add the butter and sugar and pulse until the mixture looks like wet sand.Transfer the graham crackers to a 9-inch pie plate and, using your hands, press to form a crust. You just want the crust to be of even thickness around the pie plate. Bake until crisp and the crust begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Cool completely before filling.In a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan, add the milk, cream, sugar, cocoa powder and salt. Over medium heat bring the mixture to a simmer. Once the milk and cream are simmering, gradually whisk in the cornstarch and continue to whisk until the pudding thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the bittersweet chocolate and vanilla.Pour into the cooled pie shell and chill, covering pudding surface with plastic wrap or wax paper to prevent a skin from forming. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to allow the pudding to set.Just before serving, preheat your broiler. Top the pudding pie with the large marshmallows, covering the entire pie surface. Transfer the pie to a baking sheet. Broil the marshmallows 4 inches under the broiler until the tops are golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on this, it goes fast! Alternatively, use a kitchen torch to brown the marshmallow topping. Serve immediately.