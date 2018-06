9 of 11

Natural Splendor

Elegant holiday party decorations don’t have to come festooned in traditional red and green. Here are some simple ways to create an authentic, timeless and organic mood for your gathering:

-Think icicles. Keep the color template limited to shimmery whites and silver, so it’s easy for everything to match. Dangle clear and silver strands of beads, or even miniature disco balls, from your light fixtures for a sparkling icicle look.

-Create a glow. You can never go wrong with rows of votive candles. Set them in simple crystal or highball glasses to let their light shine through—and then line them up safely away from where people will be reaching for food or drinks.

-Add a little forest magic. Scatter acorns, cinnamon sticks tied with white bows, and star anise amid the votives to add an earthy sophistication. They’ll also give off some delicate scents.