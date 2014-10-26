Candy Crush! The Best Halloween Treats to Stock Up on Now

Just like clockwork, in the final countdown to Halloween, nearly every supermarket has run low on candy, leaving you with the one variety kids these days despise. Whether you’re looking to feed those knocking at your door, or assembling a festive candy bar for those long past trick-or-treating age, we’ve got all the treats to satisfy all sugar cravings for the night. Here are some of our favorite Halloween sweets to binge on, including those, like a gourmet candy making kit and cookie-decorating kit, if you choose to go the DIY route.

PHOTOS: 15 of Halloween's best sweet treats!

