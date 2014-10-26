Candy Crush! The Best Halloween Treats to Stock Up on Now

Oct 26, 2014 @ 11:15 am

Just like clockwork, in the final countdown to Halloween, nearly every supermarket has run low on candy, leaving you with the one variety kids these days despise. Whether you’re looking to feed those knocking at your door, or assembling a festive candy bar for those long past trick-or-treating age, we’ve got all the treats to satisfy all sugar cravings for the night. Here are some of our favorite Halloween sweets to binge on, including those, like a gourmet candy making kit and cookie-decorating kit, if you choose to go the DIY route.

Dessert Bar: Sugarfina Halloween Collection

Chocolate Skeleton Cameo
$3; sugarfina.com Chocolate Sugar Skulls
$3; sugarfina.com
Dessert Bar: Baked by Melissa Halloween Collection 25-Pack

$20; bakedbymelissa.com
Dessert Bar: See’s Candies Milk Chocolate Balls

$7; sees.com
For Adults: Sprinkles Boo Box

$42; sprinkles.com
For Adults: Provisions 52 DIY Gourmet Candy Kit

$80; food52.com
For Adults: Dylan’s Candy Bar Halloween Super Skull Cookie

$8; dylanscandybar.com
For Adults: Dean & Deluca Mini Tote of Treats Gift

$35; deandeluca.com
For Adults: Dana’s Bakery Candy Corn Macarons

$30; danasbakery.com
For Adults: See’s Candies Orange & Chocolate Creams

$7; sees.com
For Kids: PEZ Dispensers

$2 each; pez.com
For Kids: Blissful Brownies Mummy Brownies

$35; williams-sonoma.com
For Kids: Eleni’s Color Me! Halloween Cookies

$39; deandeluca.com
For Kids: Williams-Sonoma Halloween Decorating Kit

$8; williams-sonoma.com
For Kids: Lake Champlain No Tricks, Only Treats Coin Cube

$8; lakechamplainchocolates.com

