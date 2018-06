6 of 8 Lisa Hubbard

Snacks

Chicken-Apple-Sausage Pigs in a Blanket



(Makes about 35 pieces)



1 pkg. frozen puff pastry, thawed

½ cup grainy Dijon mustard

1 pkg. (12-13 oz.) chicken-apple cocktail sausage links



Heat oven to 350°F. Unfold pastry sheets on lightly floured surface. Cut each into 6 rectangles, then each of those into 6 rectangles, then each of those into 4 long triangles (there will be dough left over). Spoon small amount of mustard into wide end of pastry and top with a sausage; roll, pressing gently to seal Place rolls 2? apart on baking sheet. Bake 12-15 min., or until golden. Serve warm.