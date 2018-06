Glam Cocktail Party

Get in the holiday spirit by publicly toasting the people and things you're most grateful for this year (starting with the wonderful friends in attendance!), and then inviting guests to do the same. Set up a do-it-yourself photo booth in a bedroom with a camera on a tripod, a remote-controlled clicker and over-the-top props like a feather boa and top hat so guests can glam it up for posterity, then email pictures to guests the next day.Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here