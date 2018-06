Gift Giving Party

Show your best friends how much you care with an evening of fabulous food, drinks and fun at your home. Wrap the invitation in gift wrap and tie it with ribbon so the invitation itself looks like a present before you put it in the envelope. Or print the party details on a small piece of paper, fold it up and tuck it into a mini stocking ornament you mail.Want to share your entertaining ideas? Upload your photo and idea and you may be featured in this gallery. Click here