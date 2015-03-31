Gift Giving Party

Show your best friends how much you care with an evening of fabulous food, drinks and fun at your home. Wrap the invitation in gift wrap and tie it with ribbon so the invitation itself looks like a present before you put it in the envelope. Or print the party details on a small piece of paper, fold it up and tuck it into a mini stocking ornament you mail.
Gifts From the Heart
Ask each of your guests to bring a small gift any one of you would love. Pile the goodies together to play "gift grab." Each guest takes a number from a hat, and lowest number chooses a gift from the pile. The girlfriend with the next highest number can take a gift from the pile - or steal the first person's gift. But watch out - those with empty hands get to draw, and grab a gift, again.
For an unexpected twist on the typical holiday menu, serve tamales (a traditional Christmas dish in Mexico) alongside tomato bisque and pureed split pea soup, comforting nods to the colors of the holiday that you can ladle into teacups for sipping—no spoons necessary. For dessert, pair Irish coffee with pieces of warm gingerbread cake, and serve with plenty of whipped cream to top everything off.
Mix & Match
Invite friends to create their favorite cocktails—and new ones they've never tried. Stock the bar with seasonal staples, including vodka, rum, gin, and champagne, as well as mixers like cranberry juice, vermouth, ginger ale, and tonic water. Provide a cocktail shaker and ice for mixing plus mint sprigs, strawberries and lemon and lime wedges for garnishes. Finally, print holiday drink recipe cards to hang over the bar (where they won't get wet) for the ultimate mix-and-match cocktail inspiration.
Emphasize the spirit of the holiday by asking guests to bring a toy or donation for charity, and once the party's over, make sure the contributions get to the charity of your choice. You could also plan a cookie swap: Guests make and bring one kind of cookie, swap at the party, and end up with lots more variety to take home or give away.
