Need a Last Minute Father's Day Gift? Mix Up a Cocktail to Share with Dad

Katie Donbavand
Jun 13, 2014 @ 5:35 pm

With only a few more shopping days until Sunday, we have a secret to let you in on: What your dad really wants this Father's Day isn't another tie or book about baseball—he really wants to spend some time with you.

This Father's Day, grab a bottle of his favorite liquor, mix up a batch of cool cocktails, and clink glasses with your pops. We rounded up a gallery of dad-friendly sips for your inspiration.

From Marlon Brandao's favorite cocktail to a classic old fashioned to a hot martini made with chili pepper infused rum, you're bound to find the perfect drink to sip with your father.

Don't forget: when you raise your glass on Sunday, be sure to toast in Dad's honor.

Click here to see 12 macho cocktails to share on Father's Day.

The Godfather

Ingredients:
• 1 ¼ Dewar?s Scotch Whisky
• ¾ part Disaronno

Directions:
Pour ingredients over ice.
Black Russian

Ingredients:
• 1 part Kahlúa
• 1 part Absolut Vodka
• Ice

Directions:
Fill a rocks glass with ice, add Kahlúa and Absolut Vodka and stir.
Manhattan

Ingredients:
• 1-1½ parts Jack Daniel?s Old No. 7
• ½ part sweet vermouth
• Dash of bitters

Directions:
Combine in a shaker with ice. Serve straight up. Garnish with a cherry.
Basil Patrón

Ingredients:
• 2 oz Patrón Silver
• 1 oz lime juice
• 1 oz basil syrup
• Fresh basil for garnish

Directions:
Fill a double rocks glass with ice, add ingredients and stir well. Garnish with a fresh basil leaf.
Hot, Hot, Hot Martini with Homemade Chili Pepper Infused Rum

Recipe from celeb chef and caterer Andrea Correale.

Ingredients:
• 3 oz dark spiced chili infused rum; Infuse your own chili pepper rum by slicing up 6-8 chili peppers into strips, with seeds and stems, and marinating them in 1 liter of dark spiced rum for 24 hours in a cool, dark place.
• 2 oz coca cola
• 1 chili pepper for garnish
• Mint springs
• Slice of lime twist

Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker half-filled with cracked ice. Shake well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with pepper flakes and large chili pepper. Muddle and serve.
TOMMY COLLINS

Ingredients:
• 2 parts Dewar?s White Label Blended Scotch Whisky
• 1 part fresh squeezed lemon juice
• ¾ part simple syrup
• Soda

Directions:
Shake the first three ingredients together and strain over ice in a Collins glass. Top with soda and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge and sprig of mint.
Mint Gimlet

Ingredients:
• 1.25 oz. Nolet?s Silver Dry Gin
• .75 oz. simple syrup
•.75 oz. fresh lime Juice
• 8-10 mint leaves

Directions:
Shake all ingredients over ice and strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.
Old Fashioned

Ingredients:
• 1 part Dewar?s Scotch Whisky
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• 2 dashes Angostura bitters
• 2 orange slices
• 2 maraschino cherries
• Water or soda

Directions:
In the bottom of a rocks glass, carefully muddle the sugar, bitters, 1 orange slice, 1 cherry and a splash of water or soda. Remove the orange rind and add the Dewar?s and ice. Garnish with the remaining orange slice and cherry.
The Apple Doesn't Fall Far

Ingredients:
• 2 parts Svedka Citron
• 2 parts apple juice
• 1 part ginger beer
• 1/2 part fresh lime juice

Directions:
Build in Collins glass, stir, and garnish with a slice of ginger.
Rob Roy

Ingredients:
• 1 large chunk of ice
• 1 part Dewar?s Scotch Whisky
• 1 part Martini Gran Lusso
• Orange peel or twist to garnish

Directions:
Build drink in a cocktail glass with ice. Garnish and serve.
Black Julep

Ingredients:
• 2 parts Black Velvet Whisky
• 6 sprigs of mint leaves
• 2 tsp fine sugar

Directions:
Put mint in a glass with sugar and gently muddle. Fill halfway with crushed ice and Black Velvet garnish with mint leaves.
Lynchburg Lemonade

Ingredients:
• 1 part Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
• 1 part triple sec
• 1 part sour mix
• 4 parts lemon-lime soda

Directions:
Combine and stir. Garnish with a lemon slice and cherry.

