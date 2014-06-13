Need a Last Minute Father's Day Gift? Mix Up a Cocktail to Share with Dad

Courtesy
With only a few more shopping days until Sunday, we have a secret to let you in on: What your dad really wants this Father's Day isn't another tie or book about baseball—he really wants to spend some time with you.
This Father's Day, grab a bottle of his favorite liquor, mix up a batch of cool cocktails, and clink glasses with your pops. We rounded up a gallery of dad-friendly sips for your inspiration.
From Marlon Brandao's favorite cocktail to a classic old fashioned to a hot martini made with chili pepper infused rum, you're bound to find the perfect drink to sip with your father.
Don't forget: when you raise your glass on Sunday, be sure to toast in Dad's honor.
Click here to see 12 macho cocktails to share on Father's Day.
