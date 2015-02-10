Relaxed Luxury: New Farm-to-Fab Wedding Inspiration

Feb 10, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
<p>Magic Hour</p>
Magic Hour

Designed/Planned by Bash Please. Find more from this wedding here.

Tec Petaja Photography
<p>Town Meets Country</p>
Town Meets Country

Planned by Kathy Higgins Weddings. Find more from this wedding here.

Blonde Tulip Photography
<p>Eyes on the Prize</p>
Eyes on the Prize

Planned by: The Wedding Connection. Find more from this wedding here.

Jana Williams Photography
<p>Shades of Red</p>
Shades of Red

Designed/Planned by: Bash Pleas. Find more from this wedding here.
 

Tec Petaja Photography
<p>Poundcake Perfection</p>
Poundcake Perfection

Planned by Morgan Gallo Events. Find more from this wedding here.

Tec Petaja Photography
<p>Drink Up!</p>
Drink Up!

Planned by True Event. Find more from this wedding here.

Leila Brewster Photography
<p>Gilded Place Setting</p>
Gilded Place Setting

Planned and designed by: Easton Events. Find more from this wedding here.

Eric Kelley Photography
<p>Snail Mail</p>
Snail Mail

Planned and designed by: Lovewell Celebration Design. Find more from this wedding here.

Silvana Di Franco Photography
<p>Not Your Ordinary Barn</p>
Not Your Ordinary Barn

Planned by Rosemary Events. Find more from this wedding here.

Slyvie Gil
<p>Bedecked Barn</p>
Bedecked Barn

Planned by Rosemary Events. Find more from this wedding here.

Slyvie Gil
<p>Dripping with Greenery</p>
Dripping with Greenery

Planned by: Barbara Llewellyn Catering & Event Planning. Find more from this wedding here.

Jose Villa
<p>Insalata Caprese</p>
Insalata Caprese

Planned by Clutch Events. Find more from this wedding here.

Lucas Mobley Photography
<p>The Great Wall</p>
The Great Wall

Find more from this wedding here.

Hopkins Studio
<p>Cheers to the Happy Couple!</p>
Cheers to the Happy Couple!

Planned by: Samantha Scott Events. Find more from this wedding here.

John Francis Beauty
<p>Watermelon Bites</p>
Watermelon Bites

Planned by: All You Need is Love Events. Find more from this wedding here.

Lavendar & Twine
<p>On the Grill</p>
On the Grill

Fire Roasted Catering provided locally sourced produce for the reception. Find more from this wedding here.

Hello Love Photography
<p>The Spread</p>
The Spread

Find more from this wedding here.

Hello Love Photography
<p>Farm Fresh</p>
Farm Fresh

Epicurean Catering combined bright veggies for this delicious dish.

epicurean catering
<p>Wolfgang's Touch</p>
Wolfgang's Touch

Wolfgang Puck's team created an elaborate salad for some truly lucky guests.

Wolfgang Puck Catering
